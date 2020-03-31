Global Critical Illness Insurance Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Critical Illness Insurance market size was 25600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 79400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Critical Illness Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Critical Illness Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Critical illness insurance, otherwise known as critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to typically make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy.

The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for example, having a heart bypass operation.

In the last several years, global market of critical illness insurance developed rapidly, with CAGR of 16.48%. In 2017, global market size of critical illness insurance is nearly 27338.56 M USD; Asia region, especially China is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of Population and economy, of the global critical illness insurance market in 2017. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, including China, India, Japan and Korea. This has led to an increase in Insurance investment over the years.

There are three kinds of Critical illness insurance paid out (cancer, Cancer, Heart Attack and Stroke), Cancer remains the most common cause of critical illness claims at 67.94%, followed by heart attack (13.34%), stroke (8.46%) and Other (10.26%) in 2017

The key players covered in this study

China Life Insurance

Ping An Insurance

China Pacific Insurance

Aviva

Legal & General

New China Life Insurance

AXA

Prudential plc

Aegon

Allianz

AIG

UnitedHealthcare

Zurich

MetLife

Dai-ichi Life Group

Sun Life Financial

Huaxia life Insurance

Aflac

Liberty Mutual

HCF

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

Income Protection Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Cancer

Heart Attack

Stroke

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Critical Illness Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Critical Illness Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Critical Illness Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Disease Insurance

1.4.3 Medical Insurance

1.4.4 Income Protection Insurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Cancer

1.5.3 Heart Attack

1.5.4 Stroke

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size

2.2 Critical Illness Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Critical Illness Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Critical Illness Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Critical Illness Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Critical Illness Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in China

7.3 China Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type

7.4 China Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in India

10.3 India Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type

10.4 India Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 China Life Insurance

12.1.1 China Life Insurance Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development

12.2 Ping An Insurance

12.2.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development

12.3 China Pacific Insurance

12.3.1 China Pacific Insurance Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 China Pacific Insurance Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 China Pacific Insurance Recent Development

12.4 Aviva

12.4.1 Aviva Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Aviva Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Aviva Recent Development

12.5 Legal & General

12.5.1 Legal & General Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 Legal & General Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Legal & General Recent Development

12.6 New China Life Insurance

12.6.1 New China Life Insurance Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 New China Life Insurance Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 New China Life Insurance Recent Development

12.7 AXA

12.7.1 AXA Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 AXA Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 AXA Recent Development

12.8 Prudential plc

12.8.1 Prudential plc Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Prudential plc Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Prudential plc Recent Development

12.9 Aegon

12.9.1 Aegon Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Aegon Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Aegon Recent Development

12.10 Allianz

12.10.1 Allianz Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 Allianz Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.11 AIG

12.12 UnitedHealthcare

12.13 Zurich

12.14 MetLife

12.15 Dai-ichi Life Group

12.16 Sun Life Financial

12.17 Huaxia life Insurance

12.18 Aflac

12.19 Liberty Mutual

12.20 HCF

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

