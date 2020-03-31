Global Critical Illness Insurance Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Critical Illness Insurance Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025March 31, 2020
In 2017, the global Critical Illness Insurance market size was 25600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 79400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.2% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Critical Illness Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Critical Illness Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
Critical illness insurance, otherwise known as critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to typically make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy.
The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for example, having a heart bypass operation.
In the last several years, global market of critical illness insurance developed rapidly, with CAGR of 16.48%. In 2017, global market size of critical illness insurance is nearly 27338.56 M USD; Asia region, especially China is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of Population and economy, of the global critical illness insurance market in 2017. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, including China, India, Japan and Korea. This has led to an increase in Insurance investment over the years.
There are three kinds of Critical illness insurance paid out (cancer, Cancer, Heart Attack and Stroke), Cancer remains the most common cause of critical illness claims at 67.94%, followed by heart attack (13.34%), stroke (8.46%) and Other (10.26%) in 2017
The key players covered in this study
China Life Insurance
Ping An Insurance
China Pacific Insurance
Aviva
Legal & General
New China Life Insurance
AXA
Prudential plc
Aegon
Allianz
AIG
UnitedHealthcare
Zurich
MetLife
Dai-ichi Life Group
Sun Life Financial
Huaxia life Insurance
Aflac
Liberty Mutual
HCF
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Disease Insurance
Medical Insurance
Income Protection Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Cancer
Heart Attack
Stroke
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Critical Illness Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Critical Illness Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Critical Illness Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Disease Insurance
1.4.3 Medical Insurance
1.4.4 Income Protection Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Cancer
1.5.3 Heart Attack
1.5.4 Stroke
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size
2.2 Critical Illness Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Critical Illness Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Critical Illness Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Critical Illness Insurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Critical Illness Insurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in China
7.3 China Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type
7.4 China Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in India
10.3 India Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type
10.4 India Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Critical Illness Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Critical Illness Insurance Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 China Life Insurance
12.1.1 China Life Insurance Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development
12.2 Ping An Insurance
12.2.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development
12.3 China Pacific Insurance
12.3.1 China Pacific Insurance Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 China Pacific Insurance Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 China Pacific Insurance Recent Development
12.4 Aviva
12.4.1 Aviva Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Aviva Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Aviva Recent Development
12.5 Legal & General
12.5.1 Legal & General Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 Legal & General Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Legal & General Recent Development
12.6 New China Life Insurance
12.6.1 New China Life Insurance Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 New China Life Insurance Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 New China Life Insurance Recent Development
12.7 AXA
12.7.1 AXA Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 AXA Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 AXA Recent Development
12.8 Prudential plc
12.8.1 Prudential plc Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 Prudential plc Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Prudential plc Recent Development
12.9 Aegon
12.9.1 Aegon Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction
12.9.4 Aegon Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Aegon Recent Development
12.10 Allianz
12.10.1 Allianz Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Critical Illness Insurance Introduction
12.10.4 Allianz Revenue in Critical Illness Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.11 AIG
12.12 UnitedHealthcare
12.13 Zurich
12.14 MetLife
12.15 Dai-ichi Life Group
12.16 Sun Life Financial
12.17 Huaxia life Insurance
12.18 Aflac
12.19 Liberty Mutual
12.20 HCF
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
