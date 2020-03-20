Global Cranberry Extracts Market 2020 By Top Manufacturers Indena, Nexira, Naturex, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals, Diana Food, Biosfered, Zhejiang Jianfeng Health, Hunan Huacheng, Jiaherb

Global Cranberry Extracts Market 2020 By Top Manufacturers Indena, Nexira, Naturex, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals, Diana Food, Biosfered, Zhejiang Jianfeng Health, Hunan Huacheng, JiaherbMarch 20, 2020
Cranberry contains proanthocyanidins, also known as proanthocyanidins or condensed tannins, which are few of the other fruits and vegetables, making it impossible for bacteria to adhere to the growth of the human body, thereby reducing the probability of acquired infections. Improves atherosclerosis, restores elasticity, prevents multiple arterial blood flow from cardiovascular disease, and significantly improves outcomes. Cranberry’s vitamin C, iron, antioxidants, and proanthocyanidins are abundant to prevent cell damage while maintaining cell health and vitality, leaving skin soft and rosy.
Cranberries have long been cherished for their nutritional and medicinal properties. Dating back to the 17th century, cranberries were used to relieve stomach ailments, liver problems and bowel disorders. Today, cranberry products are most frequently used to help the body manage symptoms of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).
Globally, Cranberries are planted in North America. USA and Canada are the major source of Cranberries. Also, supply of Cranberries is quite concentrated with Atoka, Ocean Spray and several other US company taking dominant share in the market. The market of Cranberries extracts is concentrated, with Indena, Nexira, Naturex, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals, Diana Food, Biosfered, Zhejiang Jianfeng Health, Hunan Huacheng and Jiaherb as the major suppliers. Herbal medicine manufacturers are its main customers, which is also the most value added sector in the industry chain. Major suppliers are from France and USA, which has long history supplying Cranberries extracts to the market. Chinese suppliers offer products at much lower price, and the products has been founded growing popular in North America.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cranberry Extracts market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 110.9 million by 2024, from US$ 94 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cranberry Extracts business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cranberry Extracts market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Cranberry Extracts value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Cranberry Liquid Extract
Cranberry Powder Extract
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Health Care Industry
Food & Cosmetics
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Indena
Nexira
Naturex
Bio-Botanica
Maypro
Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals
Diana Food
Biosfered
Zhejiang Jianfeng Health
Hunan Huacheng
Jiaherb
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cranberry Extracts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Cranberry Extracts market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cranberry Extracts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cranberry Extracts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Cranberry Extracts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Cranberry Extracts Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Cranberry Extracts Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Cranberry Extracts Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cranberry Liquid Extract
2.2.2 Cranberry Powder Extract
2.3 Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Cranberry Extracts Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Cranberry Extracts Segment by Application
2.4.1 Health Care Industry
2.4.2 Food & Cosmetics
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Cranberry Extracts Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Cranberry Extracts by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Cranberry Extracts Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Cranberry Extracts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Cranberry Extracts Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cranberry Extracts by Regions
4.1 Cranberry Extracts by Regions
4.1.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Cranberry Extracts Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Cranberry Extracts Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Cranberry Extracts Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cranberry Extracts Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Cranberry Extracts Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Cranberry Extracts Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cranberry Extracts by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Cranberry Extracts Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cranberry Extracts by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Cranberry Extracts Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Cranberry Extracts Distributors
10.3 Cranberry Extracts Customer
11 Global Cranberry Extracts Market Forecast
11.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Cranberry Extracts Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Cranberry Extracts Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Indena
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered
12.1.3 Indena Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Indena News
12.2 Nexira
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered
12.2.3 Nexira Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Nexira News
12.3 Naturex
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered
12.3.3 Naturex Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Naturex News
12.4 Bio-Botanica
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered
12.4.3 Bio-Botanica Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Bio-Botanica News
12.5 Maypro
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered
12.5.3 Maypro Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Maypro News
12.6 Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered
12.6.3 Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals News
12.7 Diana Food
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered
12.7.3 Diana Food Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Diana Food News
12.8 Biosfered
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered
12.8.3 Biosfered Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Biosfered News
12.9 Zhejiang Jianfeng Health
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered
12.9.3 Zhejiang Jianfeng Health Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Zhejiang Jianfeng Health News
12.10 Hunan Huacheng
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered
12.10.3 Hunan Huacheng Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Hunan Huacheng News
12.11 Jiaherb
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
