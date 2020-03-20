Global Cranberry Extracts Market 2020 By Top Manufacturers Indena, Nexira, Naturex, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals, Diana Food, Biosfered, Zhejiang Jianfeng Health, Hunan Huacheng, Jiaherb

Cranberry contains proanthocyanidins, also known as proanthocyanidins or condensed tannins, which are few of the other fruits and vegetables, making it impossible for bacteria to adhere to the growth of the human body, thereby reducing the probability of acquired infections. Improves atherosclerosis, restores elasticity, prevents multiple arterial blood flow from cardiovascular disease, and significantly improves outcomes. Cranberry’s vitamin C, iron, antioxidants, and proanthocyanidins are abundant to prevent cell damage while maintaining cell health and vitality, leaving skin soft and rosy.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3146590

Cranberries have long been cherished for their nutritional and medicinal properties. Dating back to the 17th century, cranberries were used to relieve stomach ailments, liver problems and bowel disorders. Today, cranberry products are most frequently used to help the body manage symptoms of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).

Globally, Cranberries are planted in North America. USA and Canada are the major source of Cranberries. Also, supply of Cranberries is quite concentrated with Atoka, Ocean Spray and several other US company taking dominant share in the market. The market of Cranberries extracts is concentrated, with Indena, Nexira, Naturex, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals, Diana Food, Biosfered, Zhejiang Jianfeng Health, Hunan Huacheng and Jiaherb as the major suppliers. Herbal medicine manufacturers are its main customers, which is also the most value added sector in the industry chain. Major suppliers are from France and USA, which has long history supplying Cranberries extracts to the market. Chinese suppliers offer products at much lower price, and the products has been founded growing popular in North America.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cranberry Extracts market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 110.9 million by 2024, from US$ 94 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cranberry Extracts business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cranberry Extracts market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cranberry Extracts value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cranberry Liquid Extract

Cranberry Powder Extract

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Health Care Industry

Food & Cosmetics

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Indena

Nexira

Naturex

Bio-Botanica

Maypro

Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals

Diana Food

Biosfered

Zhejiang Jianfeng Health

Hunan Huacheng

Jiaherb

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cranberry Extracts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cranberry Extracts market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cranberry Extracts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cranberry Extracts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cranberry Extracts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Cranberry Extracts Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cranberry Extracts Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cranberry Extracts Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cranberry Liquid Extract

2.2.2 Cranberry Powder Extract

2.3 Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Cranberry Extracts Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cranberry Extracts Segment by Application

2.4.1 Health Care Industry

2.4.2 Food & Cosmetics

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Cranberry Extracts Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cranberry Extracts by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Cranberry Extracts Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Cranberry Extracts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Cranberry Extracts Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cranberry Extracts by Regions

4.1 Cranberry Extracts by Regions

4.1.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Cranberry Extracts Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Cranberry Extracts Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Cranberry Extracts Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cranberry Extracts Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Cranberry Extracts Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Cranberry Extracts Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cranberry Extracts by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Cranberry Extracts Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cranberry Extracts by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Cranberry Extracts Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cranberry Extracts Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Cranberry Extracts Distributors

10.3 Cranberry Extracts Customer

11 Global Cranberry Extracts Market Forecast

11.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Cranberry Extracts Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Cranberry Extracts Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Cranberry Extracts Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Cranberry Extracts Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Indena

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered

12.1.3 Indena Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Indena News

12.2 Nexira

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered

12.2.3 Nexira Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Nexira News

12.3 Naturex

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered

12.3.3 Naturex Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Naturex News

12.4 Bio-Botanica

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered

12.4.3 Bio-Botanica Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Bio-Botanica News

12.5 Maypro

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered

12.5.3 Maypro Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Maypro News

12.6 Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered

12.6.3 Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Fruit d’Or Nutraceuticals News

12.7 Diana Food

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered

12.7.3 Diana Food Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Diana Food News

12.8 Biosfered

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered

12.8.3 Biosfered Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Biosfered News

12.9 Zhejiang Jianfeng Health

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered

12.9.3 Zhejiang Jianfeng Health Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Zhejiang Jianfeng Health News

12.10 Hunan Huacheng

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Cranberry Extracts Product Offered

12.10.3 Hunan Huacheng Cranberry Extracts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Hunan Huacheng News

12.11 Jiaherb

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3146590

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155