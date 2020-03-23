Global Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems Market Size 2020, Share, Statistics, Business Growth, Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2025

Global Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems Market Size 2020, Share, Statistics, Business Growth, Industry Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2025March 23, 2020
In 2017, the global market size for convection rework and site cleaning systems was $ 61 million and is expected to reach $ 63 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 0.5% in 2018-2025.
This report examines global market size, industry status, and forecast for convection rework and site cleaning systems, the competitive landscape, and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global market for convection rework and site cleaning systems by company, region, type, and end user.
Repair, the process of an electronic circuit board (PCB) assembly that typically involves desoldering and re-soldering BGA, SMD, SMT, LGA, etc. Accordingly, it is obvious that convection rework and site cleaning systems are advanced, versatile machines that provide the repeatability, accuracy, and thermal control that are essential for safe and effective reworking of circuit boards.
The industry concentration for convection rework and site cleaning systems is not high. There are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world and high-end products mainly from the United States and Western Europe.
This industry is affected by the economy and politics, so it is important to keep an eye on the economic indices and the preferences of the heads of state and government. With the recovery of the global economy, more and more people are paying attention to rising environmental standards, especially in underdeveloped regions with a large population and rapid economic growth. The need for convection rework and site cleaning systems will increase.
Metcal
Manncorp
Finetech
Pace
Jovy Systems
HAKKO
VJ Electronix
Advanced Techniques US
Air-vac
Puhui
Pcprotect
Gallant Tech
Seamark ZM
Market segment by region / country. This report covers the
United States,
Europe,
China,
Japan,
Southeast Asia,
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Convection Rework
Site Cleaning Systems
Market segment by application, divided into
PCB industry
application 2
The study aims of this report are:
Examination and prognosis of the market size of convection rework and site cleaning systems on the world market.
Analysis of the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
Definition, description and forecast of the market by type, end use and region.
Analysis and comparison of the market status and the forecast between China and important regions, namely the USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analysis of the market potential and advantage, the opportunities and challenges, the restrictions and risks of the key global regions.
Identify key trends and factors that drive or inhibit market growth.
Analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.
Strategic analysis of each submarket with regard to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market
Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions in the market
Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.
In this study, the following years are taken into account for the estimation of the market size of convection rework and site cleaning systems:
History year: 2013-2017
base year: 2017
estimated year: 2018
forecast year 2018 to 2025
for the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is the base year. Whenever data information for the base year was not available, the previous year was taken into account.
Key Stakeholder
Convection Rework and Site Cleaning
Systems Manufacturer Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems Distributors / Distributors / Wholesalers
Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems Subcomponent Manufacturer
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available adjustments
With the given market data, QYResearch offers adjustments to the specific requirements of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-specific analysis of the market for convection rework and site cleaning systems according to end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market participants.
Table of Contents
Global convection rework and site cleaning systems Market size, status and forecast 2025
Chapter 1: Industry Overview of Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems
1.1 Market overview of convection revision and site cleaning systems
1.1.1 Product scope for convection reworking and site cleaning systems
1.1.2 Market status and outlook
1.2 Global market size and analysis of convection revision and site cleaning systems by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 If
1.3 Market for convection revision and site cleaning systems by type
1.3.1 Convection revision
1.3.2 Site cleaning systems
1.4 Market for convection rework and site cleaning systems by end user / application
1.4.1 PCB industry
1.4.2 Application 2
Chapter 2: Global Competitive Analysis for Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems by Players
2.1 Convection rework and site cleaning systems Market size (value) by player (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Product / service differences
2.2.3 New participants
2.2.4 The technology trends in the future
Chapter 3: Company Profiles (Top Players)
3.1 Metcal
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main business / business overview
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
Continuation….
