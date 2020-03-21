GLOBAL CONTRACT DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING ORGANIZATIONS (CDMOS) MARKET 2020, BY PRODUCT-TYPES, MARKET DYNAMICS, APPLICATION, GROWTH PROSPECTS, TOP PLAYERS ANALYSIS AND DEMAND INSIGHTS 2025

GLOBAL CONTRACT DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING ORGANIZATIONS (CDMOS) MARKET 2020, BY PRODUCT-TYPES, MARKET DYNAMICS, APPLICATION, GROWTH PROSPECTS, TOP PLAYERS ANALYSIS AND DEMAND INSIGHTS 2025March 21, 2020
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) market will register a 10.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 96440 million by 2024, from US$ 65100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
API Development
Manufacturing
Drug Delivery
API Development had a revenue share of 47% in 2018,followed by manufacturing and drug delivery.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Pharmaceutical Company
Biotechnology Company
Generic Company
Pharmaceutical Company is the largest segment of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) application,with a share of 53.4% in 2018.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Lonza
AMRI
Catalent
Aenova
Siegfried
Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)
Piramal
Recipharm
Metrics
Strides Shasun
Famar
Porton
Asymchem
Amatsigroup
WuXi AppTech
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
