GLOBAL CONTRACT DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING ORGANIZATIONS (CDMOS) MARKET 2020, BY PRODUCT-TYPES, MARKET DYNAMICS, APPLICATION, GROWTH PROSPECTS, TOP PLAYERS ANALYSIS AND DEMAND INSIGHTS 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) market will register a 10.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 96440 million by 2024, from US$ 65100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

API Development

Manufacturing

Drug Delivery

API Development had a revenue share of 47% in 2018,followed by manufacturing and drug delivery.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Pharmaceutical Company

Biotechnology Company

Generic Company

Pharmaceutical Company is the largest segment of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) application,with a share of 53.4% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lonza

AMRI

Catalent

Aenova

Siegfried

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Piramal

Recipharm

Metrics

Strides Shasun

Famar

Porton

Asymchem

Amatsigroup

WuXi AppTech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Segment by Type

2.2.1 API Development

2.2.2 API Development

2.2.3 Drug Delivery

2.3 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Pharmaceutical Company

2.4.2 Biotechnology Company

2.4.3 Generic Company

2.5 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) by Players

3.1 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) by Regions

4.1 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) by Countries

7.2 Europe Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Lonza

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Product Offered

11.1.3 Lonza Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Lonza News

11.2 AMRI

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Product Offered

11.2.3 AMRI Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 AMRI News

11.3 Catalent

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Product Offered

11.3.3 Catalent Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Catalent News

11.4 Aenova

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Product Offered

11.4.3 Aenova Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Aenova News

11.5 Siegfried

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Product Offered

11.5.3 Siegfried Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Siegfried News

11.6 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Product Offered

11.6.3 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) News

11.7 Piramal

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Product Offered

11.7.3 Piramal Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Piramal News

11.8 Recipharm

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Product Offered

11.8.3 Recipharm Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Recipharm News

11.9 Metrics

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Product Offered

11.9.3 Metrics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Metrics News

11.10 Strides Shasun

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Product Offered

11.10.3 Strides Shasun Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Strides Shasun News

11.11 Famar

11.12 Porton

11.13 Asymchem

11.14 Amatsigroup

11.15 WuXi AppTech

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

