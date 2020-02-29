Global Container Security Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

Global Container Security Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Due to the increasing vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, a large number of open-source vendors are offering container platforms, along with the growing digital transformation across enterprises, in order to adhere to the regulatory policies.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4313069

– In order to automate their business operations, and providing customer-centric services SMEs have started adopting technological advancements, thereby realizing that immediate response, quick business decisions, and customer satisfaction are the most important features needed to expand the business, generate more revenue, and ensure the desired outcome.

– Immediate response, quick business decisions, and customer satisfaction are some of the significant features needed to expand the business, generate more revenue, and ensure the desired outcome across the market.

– Ongoing collaboration among applications in container and deployment of multiple applications across the open-source software development platform helps improve platform portability, enhance traceability of data, completely utilize, and reallocate a container with minimal loss of data in case of an emergency, is expected to fuel the market growth across the emerging economies.

Scope of the Report

Containers provide a logical packaging mechanism where applications can be abstracted from the environment in which they actually running which allows container-based applications to be deployed easily and consistently, regardless of whether the target environment is a private data center, public cloud, or even a developer’s personal laptop. Containers are popular because they make it easy to build, package, and promote an application or service, and all its dependencies, throughout its entire lifecycle and across different environments and deployment targets.

Container security is the protection of the integrity of these containers, that includes everything from the applications they hold to the infrastructure they rely on. Container security needs to be integrated and continuous in order to provide a clean separation of concerns, as developers focus on their application logic and dependencies, while IT operations teams can focus on deployment and management without bothering with application details such as specific software versions and configurations specific to the app.

Key Market Trends

IT & ITes Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Container Orchestration and Deployment

– Deep Security for containers provides modern threat defense techniques that provide exceptional protection which scans container images in the software-build pipeline as well as integrates security that can be automated to fit the existing DevOps processes of the ITes thereby ensuring to meet deadlines and delivering applications fast while protecting them.

– As organizations are shifting to the cloud, the ITes processes have become more innovative and agile once they develop & migrate apps to the cloud platform. Digital transformation is fueling continuous integration & delivery of containers, microservices, APIs and serverless are part of the overall process.

– The container security platform provides full visibility into container activity, enabling organizations to detect and prevent suspicious activities and attacks, providing transparent, automated security, thereby helping enforce policy and simplifying regulatory compliance.

North America to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

– North America comprises of some of the leading countries such as US and Canada that are expected to have a significant market share in the container security market due to the ongoing technological advancements across the region with strong regulations for multiple end-user verticals.

– The affordability and ease of deployment of container services among enterprises across the region are driving the adoption of container security across the region.

– Adoption of cloud-based technologies by enterprises across the region is growing significantly. Furthermore, they incur lower maintenance costs and include remote access along with built-in security features.

– The ongoing trends in cloud computing, such as hybrid cloud solutions, cloud security, and cloud services and solutions such as SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS across the region, are expected to significantly thereby boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The container security market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the ready security and compliance platform across hybrid IT environment, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– May 2019 – Trend Micro announced the availability of the industry’s most complete security from a single solution protecting across cloud and container workloads. This leadership has been achieved through newly launched container security capabilities added to Trend Micro Deep Security to elevate protection across the entire DevOps lifecycle and runtime stack.

– February 2019 – Twistlock has extended its container security relationship with IBM to include integration with IBM Cloud Security Advisor, a hub through which IBM consolidates cybersecurity alerts pertaining to potential threats to the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

– Trend Micro Incorporated

– Qualys Inc.

– StackRox Inc.

– Twistlock Ltd. (Palo Alto Networks Inc.)

– Aqua Security Software Ltd.

– Rapid7 Inc.

– Mirantis Inc. (Docker Inc.)

– NeuVector Inc.

– Thales eSecurity (Thales Group)

– CloudPassage Halo (CloudPassage Inc.)

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/container-security-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Adoption of the Hybrid Cloud Technology Appllications

4.3.2 Growing Vulnerability Concern across the Container Architecture

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexity in Managing the Cloud Environments

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Organisation Size

5.1.1 Large Enterprises

5.1.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud-based

5.2.2 On-premise

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 IT & ITes

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Industrial

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

6.1.2 Trend Micro Incorporated

6.1.3 Qualys Inc.

6.1.4 StackRox Inc.

6.1.5 Twistlock Ltd. (Palo Alto Networks Inc.)

6.1.6 Aqua Security Software Ltd.

6.1.7 Rapid7 Inc.

6.1.8 Mirantis Inc. (Docker Inc.)

6.1.9 NeuVector Inc.

6.1.10 Thales eSecurity (Thales Group)

6.1.11 CloudPassage Halo (CloudPassage Inc.)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4313069

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155