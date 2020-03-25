Global Construction Bidding Software Market 2020, Competition Landscape, Expansion, Mergers & Acquisitions, Economic Indicators and Future Outlook 2023

Global Construction Bidding Software Market 2020, Competition Landscape, Expansion, Mergers & Acquisitions, Economic Indicators and Future Outlook 2023March 25, 2020
A construction bid is the process of providing a potential customer with a proposal to build or manage the building of a structure. It\’s also the method through which subcontractors pitch their services to general contractors.
According to this study, over the next five years the Construction Bidding Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Construction Bidding Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Construction Bidding Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Construction Bidding Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
On-premise
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Construction Company
General Contractors
Construction Managers
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
iSqFt Holdings
Chetu
Sage Software
Pantera Global Technology
Tenderfield
Construction Software Technologies
Bid Planroom
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Construction Bidding Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Construction Bidding Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Construction Bidding Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Construction Bidding Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Construction Bidding Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Construction Bidding Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Construction Bidding Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-premise
2.2.2 Cloud-based
2.3 Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Construction Bidding Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Construction Company
2.4.2 General Contractors
2.4.3 Construction Managers
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Construction Bidding Software by Players
3.1 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Construction Bidding Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Construction Bidding Software by Regions
4.1 Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Construction Bidding Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Construction Bidding Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Construction Bidding Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Construction Bidding Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Construction Bidding Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Construction Bidding Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Construction Bidding Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Construction Bidding Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Construction Bidding Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Construction Bidding Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 iSqFt Holdings
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Construction Bidding Software Product Offered
11.1.3 iSqFt Holdings Construction Bidding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 iSqFt Holdings News
11.2 Chetu
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Construction Bidding Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Chetu Construction Bidding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Chetu News
11.3 Sage Software
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Construction Bidding Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Sage Software Construction Bidding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Sage Software News
11.4 Pantera Global Technology
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Construction Bidding Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Pantera Global Technology Construction Bidding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Pantera Global Technology News
11.5 Tenderfield
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Construction Bidding Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Tenderfield Construction Bidding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Tenderfield News
11.6 Construction Software Technologies
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Construction Bidding Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Construction Software Technologies Construction Bidding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Construction Software Technologies News
11.7 Bid Planroom
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Construction Bidding Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Bid Planroom Construction Bidding Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Bid Planroom News
…
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
