Global Construction Adhesives Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Construction Adhesives Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Construction Adhesives market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Construction Adhesives market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Construction Adhesives market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Construction Adhesives Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Construction Adhesives market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global construction adhesives market is estimated to value US$ 8.8 Bn in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value during the forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global construction adhesives market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global construction adhesives market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global construction adhesives market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and region.

Construction adhesives are used to bond materials with each other, and are also used as raw material in construction industry in concrete mixtures, slabs, coatings, and others. Construction adhesives are effective solutions for bonding process, in order to meet demands of construction industry with respect to production speed, flexibility, and efficiency.

Construction adhesives has excellent bonding strength, temperature resistance, chemical resistance, and weather resistant properties. These adhesives are used to either bond or repair various surfaces in construction site. Construction adhesives are part of construction chemicals group which is mixed with construction materials to improve performance, strength, and workability of construction materials.

Global Construction Adhesives Market Dynamics:

Increasing adoption of construction adhesives in construction of commercial, industrial, and residential buildings is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding interior temperature control in buildings to offer interior and exterior strength from weather-proofing against temperature changes, by use of various wall coatings is expected to be a key driving factor for the market.

Renovation in construction sector in number of countries has led to increased construction activities, particularly in residential and commercial sector. Increasing applications of construction adhesives for windows, exterior walls, roofing, sub-flooring, doors and others, owing to its bonding and weather-proofing properties in such projects is projected to fuel growth of the global construction adhesives market over the forecast period.

However, strict government norms regarding environmental safety emphasizes on manufacturing of less volatile organic compounds (VOC), is projected to adversely affect the construction adhesives market. Rising demand for utilizing and manufacturing of eco-friendly compounds in construction adhesives, owing to stringent government regulations results in augmented manufacturing cost which is projected to hamper growth of the market.

Market Analysis by Construction Adhesives Type:

Among all type segments, acrylic type segment in the global construction adhesives market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of acrylic construction adhesives owing to its excellent bonding properties in construction industry.

The polyvinyl acetate segment in the global construction adhesives market is expected to account for revenue share of over 22%, owing to its high flexibility and excellent strength, which make it ideal for bonding, sealing, and dust proofing applications. Polyvinyl acetate adhesives have wide applications and are widely used in wood industry owing to its excellent protection against weather and resistance to water, oil, grease, and petroleum fuels. In addition, it holds properties such as high initial tack, invisible bond line, biodegradation resistance, softening at 30-45C, and are available at extremely low cost.

Epoxy adhesives are heat, water, and chemical resistant. These act as electrical and mechanical insulators offering excellent adhesion properties. These adhesives can also withstand hostile environment and are used for UV light curing systems. These factors are expected to drive the demand for epoxy adhesives in building sector.

Market Analysis by Construction Adhesives Technology:

On the basis technology segments, water-based segment in the global construction adhesives market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of water-based construction adhesives in various end use applications such as spraying, coating, and others.

The solvent based segment in the global construction adhesives market is expected to account for revenue share of over 30%, owing to easy to apply, convenient to use and are best suited to bond complex laminates to solid surfaces properties. In addition, solvent-based adhesives offer fast curing time and have good bonding strength and adhesion properties.

Analysis by Application:

On the basis of application segments, residential segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR of over 5% owing to its properties such as superior bonding strength, high-performance, fast-setting, water resistant, and high-tack adhesive. Residential construction adhesives are one-component, gun-grade, and moisture-cured polyurethane elastomeric adhesives which have enhanced curing time.

Revenue year-on-year growth of industrial segment in the global construction adhesives market is estimated to increase moderately during the forecast period. This is owing to its various features such as fast set time, wood bonding, water resistant, shock impact resistant, applicable to vertical surfaces, and provides paintable finish. Industrial construction adhesives are used for bonding construction materials, such as metal, concrete, ceramic, wood, and most plastics.

Commercial construction adhesives offer excellent adhesion to a wide variety of building materials including bricks, concrete, metals, wood, fiberboards, masonry, marble, cork, polystyrene bath panels, fiberglass, insulation hangers, glazed surfaces, glass, and others.

Analysis by Region:

Market in North America is projected to grow at a steadily, while demand for construction adhesives in Europe region is forecasted to expand at steady rate in near future. The market in emerging countries in Asia Pacific is witnessing fastest growth for construction adhesives market. The growth in Asia Pacific region is driven by growing demand for construction adhesives in countries such as China and India.

Asia Pacific market is projected to dominate the global construction adhesives market and revenue year on year growth of the Asia Pacific market is estimated to increase rapidly during the forecast period, as compared to that of markets in other regions. Strong presence of domestic and international manufacturers and their wide distribution network in emerging economies such as China and India in Asia Pacific region is a key factor driving growth of the Asia Pacific construction adhesives market. Rising demand for construction adhesives in the region, owing to increasing level of industrialization and heightened consumption of these products are major factors expected to contribute towards growth of the Asia Pacific construction adhesives market to a significant extent.

Global Construction Adhesives Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Acrylic

Polyvinyl acetate

Epoxy

Others

Segmentation by technology:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Construction Adhesives Market

B. Fuller

3M Company

Sika AG

The DOW Chemical Company

Bostik SA (Arkema Group)

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Jowat SE

Dymax Corporation

Key Insights Covered: Global Construction Adhesives Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Construction Adhesives industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Construction Adhesives industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Construction Adhesives industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Construction Adhesives industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Construction Adhesives industry.

Research Methodology: Global Construction Adhesives Market

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

