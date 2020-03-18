Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Overview by Services, Development Methods, Company Profiles, Cost, Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2024

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Overview by Services, Development Methods, Company Profiles, Cost, Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2024March 18, 2020
Computer Vision in Healthcare is an interdisciplinary scientific field that deals with how computers can be made to gain high-level understanding from digital images or videos. From the perspective of engineering, it seeks to automate tasks that the human visual system can do in Healthcare.
According to this study, over the next five years the Computer Vision in Healthcare market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Computer Vision in Healthcare business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Computer Vision in Healthcare market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Computer Vision in Healthcare value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On Premise
Cloud
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Medical Imaging
Surgery
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
NVIDIA Corporation
Microsoft
Intel Corporation
Xilinx Inc.
IBM
Basler AG
Arterys
AiCure
iCAD Inc.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Computer Vision in Healthcare market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Computer Vision in Healthcare market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Computer Vision in Healthcare players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Computer Vision in Healthcare with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Computer Vision in Healthcare submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Computer Vision in Healthcare Segment by Type
2.2.1 On Premise
2.2.2 Cloud
2.3 Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Computer Vision in Healthcare Segment by Application
2.4.1 Medical Imaging
2.4.2 Surgery
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare by Players
3.1 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Computer Vision in Healthcare by Regions
4.1 Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Computer Vision in Healthcare by Countries
7.2 Europe Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Computer Vision in Healthcare by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Forecast
10.1 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 NVIDIA Corporation
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Computer Vision in Healthcare Product Offered
11.1.3 NVIDIA Corporation Computer Vision in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 NVIDIA Corporation News
11.2 Microsoft
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Computer Vision in Healthcare Product Offered
11.2.3 Microsoft Computer Vision in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Microsoft News
11.3 Intel Corporation
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Computer Vision in Healthcare Product Offered
11.3.3 Intel Corporation Computer Vision in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Intel Corporation News
11.4 Xilinx Inc.
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Computer Vision in Healthcare Product Offered
11.4.3 Xilinx Inc. Computer Vision in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Xilinx Inc. News
11.5 IBM
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Computer Vision in Healthcare Product Offered
11.5.3 IBM Computer Vision in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 IBM News
11.6 Google
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Computer Vision in Healthcare Product Offered
11.6.3 Google Computer Vision in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Google News
11.7 Basler AG
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Computer Vision in Healthcare Product Offered
11.7.3 Basler AG Computer Vision in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Basler AG News
11.8 Arterys
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Computer Vision in Healthcare Product Offered
11.8.3 Arterys Computer Vision in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Arterys News
11.9 AiCure
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Computer Vision in Healthcare Product Offered
11.9.3 AiCure Computer Vision in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 AiCure News
11.10 iCAD Inc.
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Computer Vision in Healthcare Product Offered
11.10.3 iCAD Inc. Computer Vision in Healthcare Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 iCAD Inc. News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
