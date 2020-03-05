Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2019-2024

CFD is a software application that helps end-users analyze the flow, turbulence, and pressure distribution of liquids and gases, and their interaction with structures. It also helps in predicting fluid flow, mass transfer, chemical reactions, and related phenomena. CFD uses high-speed computers, and various numerical methods and solvers to simulate the flow of fluids (gases and liquids). Simulation refers to the digital prototype of the real-world scenario. This helps detect errors in design before proceeding to production. CFD finds wide ranging applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and energy. CFDs are used to design fuel systems, engine core compartments, cockpit and cabin ventilation, missiles, submarines, and evaluate aerodynamics in the aerospace and defense industry. This report considers the revenue generated from the offerings of CFD services and products.

Scope of the Report:

ANSYS dominated the market, with accounted for 42.64% of the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) sales market share in 2016. Mentor Graphics, CD-adapco are the key players and accounted for 6.16%, 7.86% respectively of the overall Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product?s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ANSYS

CD-adapco

Mentor Graphics

EXA

Dassault Syst?mes

COMSOL

Altair Engineering

Autodesk

NUMECA International

Convergent Science

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PERSONAL

COMMERICAL

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Automotive Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Others

