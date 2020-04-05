Global Compressors Market (2020-2023) With Top Growing Companies: Atlas, Ingersoll Rand, Siemens, Ebara and ELGI Equipment Ltd.

The Business Research Company’s Compressors Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The compressors market consists of sales of compressors and related services. Compressors are used to compress air or gas in a non-leakage sealed chamber and release the air or gas at a desired pressure.

The increasing applications of compressors in the power industry is one of the key drivers for the compressors market. This is mainly due to rising global population which has led to an increase in the demand for electricity and other power resources to carry out day to day activities. In this regard, companies in the compressors market are offering compressors for the power industry. For instance, Atlas Copco, MAN Turbo and Gardner Denver are some of the compressor manufacturers that offer compressors for power generation applications.

Compressors Market Segmentation

Compressors Market By Type:

Air

Gas

Compressors Market By Appication:

Construction

Power

Industrial Manufacturing

HVAC-R

Chemical & Cement

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Compressors Market By Compressor Type:

Positive Displacement

Centrifugal

Some of the major key players involved in the Compressors Market are

Atlas

Ingersoll Rand

Siemens

Ebara

ELGI Equipment Ltd.

North America was the largest region in the compressors market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The compressors market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

