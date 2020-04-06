Global Compression Stockings Market 2020: User-Demand, Size, Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Types, Development, Market Share & Business-Opportunities till 2024

Global Compression Stockings Market 2020: User-Demand, Size, Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Types, Development, Market Share & Business-Opportunities till 2024April 6, 2020
The Global Compression Stockings Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Compression Stockings market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Compression Stockings market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Compression Stockings market.
This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Compression Stockings market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Compression Stockings market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Compression Stockings market. The Compression Stockings market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Compression Stockings market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Compression Stockings market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Compression Stockings market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1742.7 million by 2024, from US$ 1337.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Compression Stockings business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Compression Stockings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Compression Stockings value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Gradient Socks
Anti-Embolism Socks
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Ambulatory Patients
Post-operative Patients
Pregnant Women
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Medtronic(Covidien)
Salzmann-Group
Sigvaris
BSN Medical
Juzo
Medi
Thuasne Corporate
3M
Pretty Legs Hosiery
Bauerfeind AG
Maizi
Okamoto Corporation
TOKO
Paul Hartmann
Gloria Med
Belsana Medical
MD
Zhende Medical Group
Cizeta Medicali
Zhejiang Sameri
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Compression Stockings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Compression Stockings market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Compression Stockings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Compression Stockings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Compression Stockings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Compression Stockings Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Compression Stockings Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Compression Stockings Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Compression Stockings Segment by Type
2.2.1 Gradient Socks
2.2.2 Anti-Embolism Socks
2.3 Compression Stockings Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Compression Stockings Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Compression Stockings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Compression Stockings Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Compression Stockings Segment by Application
2.4.1 Ambulatory Patients
2.4.2 Post-operative Patients
2.4.3 Pregnant Women
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Compression Stockings Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Compression Stockings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Compression Stockings Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Compression Stockings Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Compression Stockings by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Compression Stockings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Compression Stockings Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Compression Stockings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Compression Stockings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Compression Stockings Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Compression Stockings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Compression Stockings Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Compression Stockings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Compression Stockings Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Compression Stockings Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Compression Stockings by Regions
4.1 Compression Stockings by Regions
4.1.1 Global Compression Stockings Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Compression Stockings Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Compression Stockings Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Compression Stockings Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Compression Stockings Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Compression Stockings Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Compression Stockings Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Compression Stockings Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Compression Stockings Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Compression Stockings Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Compression Stockings Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Compression Stockings Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Compression Stockings Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Compression Stockings Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Compression Stockings Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Compression Stockings Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Compression Stockings by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Compression Stockings Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Compression Stockings Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Compression Stockings Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Compression Stockings Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Compression Stockings by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Compression Stockings Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Compression Stockings Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Compression Stockings Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Compression Stockings Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Compression Stockings Distributors
10.3 Compression Stockings Customer
11 Global Compression Stockings Market Forecast
11.1 Global Compression Stockings Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Compression Stockings Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Compression Stockings Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Compression Stockings Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Compression Stockings Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Compression Stockings Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Medtronic(Covidien)
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered
12.1.3 Medtronic(Covidien) Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Medtronic(Covidien) News
12.2 Salzmann-Group
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered
12.2.3 Salzmann-Group Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Salzmann-Group News
12.3 Sigvaris
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered
12.3.3 Sigvaris Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Sigvaris News
12.4 BSN Medical
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered
12.4.3 BSN Medical Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 BSN Medical News
12.5 Juzo
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered
12.5.3 Juzo Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Juzo News
12.6 Medi
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered
12.6.3 Medi Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Medi News
12.7 Thuasne Corporate
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered
12.7.3 Thuasne Corporate Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Thuasne Corporate News
12.8 3M
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered
12.8.3 3M Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 3M News
12.9 Pretty Legs Hosiery
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered
12.9.3 Pretty Legs Hosiery Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Pretty Legs Hosiery News
12.10 Bauerfeind AG
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered
12.10.3 Bauerfeind AG Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Bauerfeind AG News
12.11 Maizi
12.12 Okamoto Corporation
12.13 TOKO
12.14 Paul Hartmann
12.15 Gloria Med
12.16 Belsana Medical
12.17 MD
12.18 Zhende Medical Group
12.19 Cizeta Medicali
12.20 Zhejiang Sameri
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
