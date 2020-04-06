Global Compression Stockings Market 2020: User-Demand, Size, Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Types, Development, Market Share & Business-Opportunities till 2024

The Global Compression Stockings Market Research Report is accurate as well as the professional study of several business perspectives such as key geographies, major key players, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges. The research report on the Compression Stockings market provides a complete analysis of several business aspects such as recent technological developments, global market trends, market size, share, as well as new innovations. Moreover, the analytical information about the Compression Stockings market has complied through several data exploratory techniques which include primary and secondary research. In addition, an expert team of market forecasters also focuses on the number of static and dynamic aspects of the global Compression Stockings market.

This report has been segregated according to several market segments as well as sub-segments that are associated with the global market. In addition, the Compression Stockings market report contains a comprehensive analysis of the various factors which are influencing the business across the globe. Moreover, the report on the Compression Stockings market provides complete data pertaining to commercialization aspects, market size, as well as revenue estimation of the global Compression Stockings market. The Compression Stockings market report also includes an accurate evaluation of several business verticals. Likewise, the report caters to a complete summary of the basic overview of the Compression Stockings market, current status of the market, industry size, and the revenue as well as volume parameters of the global Compression Stockings market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Compression Stockings market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1742.7 million by 2024, from US$ 1337.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Compression Stockings business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Compression Stockings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Compression Stockings value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Medtronic(Covidien)

Salzmann-Group

Sigvaris

BSN Medical

Juzo

Medi

Thuasne Corporate

3M

Pretty Legs Hosiery

Bauerfeind AG

Maizi

Okamoto Corporation

TOKO

Paul Hartmann

Gloria Med

Belsana Medical

MD

Zhende Medical Group

Cizeta Medicali

Zhejiang Sameri

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Compression Stockings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Compression Stockings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Compression Stockings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Compression Stockings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Compression Stockings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Compression Stockings Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Compression Stockings Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Compression Stockings Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Compression Stockings Segment by Type

2.2.1 Gradient Socks

2.2.2 Anti-Embolism Socks

2.3 Compression Stockings Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Compression Stockings Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Compression Stockings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Compression Stockings Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Compression Stockings Segment by Application

2.4.1 Ambulatory Patients

2.4.2 Post-operative Patients

2.4.3 Pregnant Women

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Compression Stockings Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Compression Stockings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Compression Stockings Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Compression Stockings Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Compression Stockings by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Compression Stockings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Compression Stockings Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Compression Stockings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Compression Stockings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Compression Stockings Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Compression Stockings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Compression Stockings Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Compression Stockings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Compression Stockings Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Compression Stockings Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Compression Stockings by Regions

4.1 Compression Stockings by Regions

4.1.1 Global Compression Stockings Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Compression Stockings Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Compression Stockings Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Compression Stockings Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Compression Stockings Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Compression Stockings Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Compression Stockings Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Compression Stockings Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Compression Stockings Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Compression Stockings Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Compression Stockings Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Compression Stockings Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Compression Stockings Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Compression Stockings Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Compression Stockings Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Compression Stockings Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Compression Stockings by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Compression Stockings Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Compression Stockings Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Compression Stockings Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Compression Stockings Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Compression Stockings by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Compression Stockings Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Compression Stockings Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Compression Stockings Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Compression Stockings Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Compression Stockings Distributors

10.3 Compression Stockings Customer

11 Global Compression Stockings Market Forecast

11.1 Global Compression Stockings Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Compression Stockings Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Compression Stockings Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Compression Stockings Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Compression Stockings Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Compression Stockings Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Medtronic(Covidien)

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered

12.1.3 Medtronic(Covidien) Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Medtronic(Covidien) News

12.2 Salzmann-Group

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered

12.2.3 Salzmann-Group Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Salzmann-Group News

12.3 Sigvaris

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered

12.3.3 Sigvaris Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Sigvaris News

12.4 BSN Medical

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered

12.4.3 BSN Medical Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 BSN Medical News

12.5 Juzo

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered

12.5.3 Juzo Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Juzo News

12.6 Medi

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered

12.6.3 Medi Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Medi News

12.7 Thuasne Corporate

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered

12.7.3 Thuasne Corporate Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Thuasne Corporate News

12.8 3M

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered

12.8.3 3M Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 3M News

12.9 Pretty Legs Hosiery

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered

12.9.3 Pretty Legs Hosiery Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Pretty Legs Hosiery News

12.10 Bauerfeind AG

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Compression Stockings Product Offered

12.10.3 Bauerfeind AG Compression Stockings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Bauerfeind AG News

12.11 Maizi

12.12 Okamoto Corporation

12.13 TOKO

12.14 Paul Hartmann

12.15 Gloria Med

12.16 Belsana Medical

12.17 MD

12.18 Zhende Medical Group

12.19 Cizeta Medicali

12.20 Zhejiang Sameri

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

