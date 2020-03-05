Global Composite Panel Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Composite Panel Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Composite Panel market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Composite Panel market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Composite Panel market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Composite Panel Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Composite Panel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global composite panels market was valued at US$ 57,650 Mn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 5%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global composite panels market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global bioethanol market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global composite panels market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Composite panels are panels used for partitioning, facades, exterior cladding, roofing, decking, flooring, etc. This panels have high stability, insulation properties, excellent load-bearing capacity, and stain & weather resistance.

Global Composite Panels Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for composite panels from construction and other sectors is a major factor driving growth of the global composite panel market, owing to development of innovative buildings, and availability of panels in different textures, size, and colors. In addition, composite panels are manufactured as a single unit owing to which they can be easily installed and this panels offer high insulation with low thickness & are light weight. This are some other factors expected to drive growth of the global composite panel market.

Composite panels are considered as better alternative to masonry or concrete cladding. Composite panels that are manufactured now are much energy efficient as compared to conventional panels as they have an inherent insulation value and airtight transition between the floor and foundation.

Furthermore, plywood and OBS structural panels are used in transportation equipment like dry van trailers, truck bodies and utility trailers and vans. In addition, tough, durable, resistance plywood is used in busses and trains. Thus, the increasing application for wood based panel is expected to drive the growth of the market

However, high cost of raw materials and stringent regulations are primary factors expected to hamper the growth of the global wood based panels market. Most of the cost is incurred in suppling of the log from forest areas to mills or the port which in turn increases the cost of goods.

Development of composite panels with cost-effective core materials with higher efficiency and longer durability can create high potential revenue opportunities for players in the global composite panel market. Moreover, development of composite panels that are susceptible to damage due to harsh weather conditions is expected to further create opportunities for existing as well as new players in the target market.

Market analysis by type:

On the basis of type segmentation, the metal composite panel segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Aluminum is the highly used metal composite material. Growing demand in end use industries such as trim boards, furniture, flooring, and decorative molding is expected to boost the demand for aluminum composite panels over forecasted period. Industrial expansions in emerging economies like China, India, Indonesia, Russia, and Brazil is expected to fuel the demand for metal composite panels over the years.

Market analysis by application:

Among all the application segments, building segment accounted for highest revenue contribution to the global composite panel market, owing to factors such as increasing adoption of composite panels in various types of buildings such as commercial buildings, multiplexes, hotels, corporate offices, hospitals, air ports, show rooms, shopping malls, and metro stations for the purpose of wall cladding, facades, roofs, and ceilings of buildings.

Rising acceptance of Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP)s as external claddings for buildings to provide protection from harming effects of sunlight, rain water, and dust, owing to factors such as light weight, durable, weather resistance, low & easy maintenance, and excellent color uniformity. This factor is expected to fuel growth if this segment exponentially.

Analysis by Region:

Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global composite panel market, and it accounts for largest revenue share as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by Asia Pacific market is expected to continue over the forecast period with a CAGR over 6.4%, owing to higher demand among consumers in countries in the region. Presence of leading composite panel manufacturers in this region and increasing demand for end applications is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of aluminum composite panels in various end use industries, and increasing use of engineered wood panels in furniture, and flooring in residential and commercial buildings are major factors expected to boost growth of the North America composite panel market to a significant extent.

Moreover, rising demand for thermally fused laminate (TFL) panels, and medium density fiberboards (MDFs) for office & residential furniture, and high quality aluminum composite panels that are rugged and can withstand extreme weather conditions for signage is also expected to boost growth of the North America composite panels market. However, unavailability of insurance for composite panels that contain Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), and Polyurethane (PUR) as core materials is expected to be the major factor hampering the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global composite panel market. High adoption rate of composite panels in various end use industries, availability of cost-effective raw material and labor, and rising demand for aluminum composite panels in emerging economies in the region are major factors expected to fuel growth of the Asia Pacific composite panel market over the forecast period. Increasing investments by government and private organizations for development of infrastructure in emerging economies is another factor expected to boost demand for composite panels and in-turn contribute to growth of the Asia Pacific composite panels market substantially.

Market Segmentation:

Global composite panels segmentation, by type:

Metal composite panel

Wood composite panels

Rock wool composite panels

Others

Global composite panels segmentation, by application:

Building

Furniture

Industrial Equipment

Others

Global composite panels segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Composite Panel Market

EGGER Group

Sonae IndÃºstria

SGPS, S.A.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

SWISS KRONO GROUP

Norbord Inc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Duratex S.A

Weyerhaeuser Company

Kastamonu Entegre

Masisa S.A.

Finsa

Yatai Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jixiang Industry Co., Ltd.

Schweiter Technologies AG

Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt. Limited

Arconic Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Composite Panel Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Composite Panel industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Composite Panel industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Composite Panel industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Composite Panel industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Composite Panel industry.

Research Methodology: Global Composite Panel Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

