Global Compensation Software Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Compensation Software Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Compensation Software market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Compensation Software market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Compensation Software market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Compensation Software Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Compensation Software market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Compensation Software Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global compensation software market is expected to be valued at approximately US$ 0.7 Bn in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global compensation software market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The global compensation software market report has been segmented on the deployment mode, application, and region.

Global Compensation Software Market: Introduction

Compensation software is used for managing salary of employees of companies and organizations, and the solution offers guidelines regarding factors required to be taken into consideration such as designation, job responsibilities, attendance, etc. It helps to increase work efficiency, provides a centralized platform to manage tasks related to employee compensation, reduces paperwork and time required for various processes, provides better planning and target incentive programs, and reduces possibility of manual error.

Global Compensation Software Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for automation of compensation planning process is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global compensation software market. It increases efficiency, reduces paperwork, simplifies processes, and offers a centralized way to manage all tasks related to employee compensation, and reduces administration time and cost while offering maximum efficiency with decreased manual errors.

In addition, increasing adoption of cloud-based compensation software solutions, coupled with technological advancements across various industrial verticals small, medium, and large-scale enterprises is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, growing preference towards deploying solutions by various organizations to automate and streamline various HR-related processes in order to enhance productivity, and improve talent attraction and retention strategies is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, high investment in research and development for innovation and development of software and services, and high software maintenance cost are major factors expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing organizations preference towards the use of digital HR technology. Mobile phones are preferred channel for work for employees to adopt digital HR technology in order to update and communicate for tasks such as attendance policies, information about new rules/regulations, meeting reminders, etc., this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Rapidly increasing industrialization in countries such as Qatar and Dubai, coupled with rising need for automated and systematic compensation process can expected to create lucrative opportunities for international players operating in the market.

Global Compensation Software Market Analysis by Deployment mode:

Among the deployment mode segments, currently, the cloud-based segment dominates in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. In addition, the cloud-based deployment segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.3% between 2019 and 2028.

Global Compensation Software Market Analysis by application:

Among the application segments, currently, the large enterprises segment dominates in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The SMEs segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% between 2019 and 2028.

Global Compensation Software Market Analysis by Region:

The market in North America is expected to register the highest share in terms of revenue in the global compensation software market in 2018.

In addition, technological advancements and rising adoption of compensation software across various small and medium scale and start-ups in order to automate workflow in various industries.

Moreover, shifting preference towards automated compensation processes instead of manual processes coupled with rising number of start-ups adopting automated workflow solutions is expected to positive impact on the target market. For example, US-based Saba Software Inc. acquired Halogen Software Inc. in order to create the largest independent talent management software providers that are only focused on talent management industry issues and related HCM software capabilities in May 2017.

Moreover, technological advancements and innovative product launches by major players operating in the target market are expected to support growth of the global market in this region. For example, in December 2018, Zenefits launched First Compensation Management App for small- to mid-sized businesses.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements, rapid industrialization, and innovative product launches across various countries in this region.

In addition, increasing implementation of cloud-based services in organizations with decentralized working environment is expected to result in higher adoption of compensation software along with advanced features, which is projected to significantly drive revenue growth of compensation software companies in the region.

Moreover, increasing focus towards investment in research and development activities in order to develop and offer smart solutions to organizations to reduce time and efforts associated with complex compensation cycles by fully automating and more streamlined, accurate and auditable process.

Market Segmentation of Global Compensation Software Market:

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by Application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Compensation Software Market

HR Soft Inc.

Kinixsys, Inc.

Kronos Incorporated (Hellman & Friedman LLC)

Beqom SA

Halogen Software Inc. (Saba Software, Inc.)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

Greytip Software Pvt. Ltd.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (Hellman & Friedman LLC)

TalentSoft SA

BullseyeEngagement LLC

Key Insights Covered: Global Compensation Software Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Compensation Software industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Compensation Software industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Compensation Software industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Compensation Software industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Compensation Software industry.

Research Methodology: Global Compensation Software Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

