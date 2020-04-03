Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Research Report 2020 Growing Demand, Business Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast Outlook 2025

This report studies the global Commercial/Corporate Card market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Commercial/Corporate Card market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Used wisely, corporate cards can help you simultaneously achieve career goals and reap personal perks.

Commercial card market continues to grow at rates higher than other business-to-business (B2B) payments types. According to the authors estimates, between 2013 and 2015, U.S. commercial card purchase volume grew at a compound annual growth rate of 9%; we expect to see high-single-digit growth through the next several years.

In 2017, the global Commercial/Corporate Card market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

American Express

Banco Itau

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of Brazil

Bank of East Asia

Chase Commercial Banking

Diner’s Club

Hang Seng Bank

Hyundai

JP Morgan

MasterCard

SimplyCash

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open-Loop

Closed Loop Cards

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business Credit Cards

Corporate Credit Cards

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Commercial/Corporate Card in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial/Corporate Card are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

