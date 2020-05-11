Global Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting Market Forecast by 2024: Top Companies, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Development Factors

Market Overview

The commercial aircraft interior lighting market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing order for new aircraft will simultaneously generate the demand for advanced cabin lighting systems.

Preference for new LED and OLED lights to enhance customer experience during the flight will support the growth of the lighting market.

The aging aircraft are undergoing refurbishment to extend their service life, which will further generate a demand for cabin interior products like lighting. Traditional lights are being replaced by advanced LEDs that have a long life, easy installation, low power consumption, and robust design.

Scope of the Report

Cabin lighting systems create an atmosphere of comfortable illumination for passengers and crew members. The study includes lighting solutions only for the aircraft cabin. Premium economy class lighting is included within the economy class segment.

Key Market Trends

Narrow-body Aircraft segment will experience the highest growth

Airlines are adopting new technologies to enhance passenger experience during flights. Of the total orders received by Boeing and Airbus in the past three years, almost 65-70% of the orders were for narrow-body aircraft. In terms of deliveries in 2018, narrow-body aircraft dominated the market. Wide-body aircraft segment is losing its share because of lesser orders. However, the interior lighting market for wide-body aircraft segment is expected to improve due to the increasing cabin refurbishment programs for the aging wide-body aircraft. Airlines like Emirates, British Airways, and Etihad, serving luxury and premium passengers, will be the highest spenders in cabin lighting in the coming years. In 2018, Spanish low-cost operator, Volotea, selected STG Aerospace’s full-color Airbus liTeMood LED cabin lighting system for its A319 aircraft. In total, 45 full-color liTeMood systems were planned to be installed on the first batch. Also, as LCC operators continue to prefer single aisle aircraft, the narrow-body aircraft segment will experience the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America currently dominates the commercial aircraft interior lighting market

Bombardier and Boeing are two major OEMs based in North America that manufacture commercial aircraft. However, the demand for cabin lighting is not only generated by aircraft OEMs but also from airlines as part of retrofit programs. For instance, in 2018, Alaska Airlines selected STG Aerospace for its next-generation saf-Tglo SSUL photoluminescent emergency escape path marking system (EEPMS) on 116 aircraft across its retrofitted and new Boeing 737-700, MAX9 and Airbus A320 family fleets. Delta Airlines and American Airlines also plan to replace the lighting system on some of their aging aircraft fleet. However, the demand for commercial aircraft interior lighting will be highest from the Asia-Pacific region, wherein, several airlines plan to retrofit their new aircraft with an advanced lighting system to enhance their passenger experience during flight.

Competitive Landscape

The market for commercial aircraft interior lighting is fragmented with several global and local players. Some of the prominent players are Collins Aerospace, STG Aerospace, Cobalt Aerospace, Safran, SELA, and Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG. The commercial aircraft interior lighting market is a highly competitive market. Product innovation plays a critical role for the existing players to enhance their market presence. Moreover, long-term contracts from OEMs help the companies to maintain a stable growth with the growing aircraft orders. For instance, Cobalt Aerospace was selected by Airbus to offer lighting solutions for retrofit to A320, A330, and A340 family aircraft. It is also available as part of the Airbus Airspace cabin experience.

