Global Commercial Aircraft FADEC Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)

Market Overview

The commercial aircraft FADEC market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 5% during the forecast period.

– The market for commercial aircraft FADEC systems is majorly driven by the demand for new generation aircraft in the commercial aviation industry.

– Growing adoption of new technologies that enhance the engine performance like better fuel efficiencies, engine health monitoring, and provides protection against engine failures in out-of-tolerance operations that are generating demand for the production of new FADEC systems.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586458

Scope of the Report

The market study of commercial aircraft Full Authority Digital Engine Controls (FADEC) includes the following segments.

Key Market Trends

Turbofan Segment to Experience the Highest Growth during the Forecast Period

Turbofan segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing turbofan aircraft procurements by the airlines as they offer higher efficiencies over long distances at higher speeds. The aerospace giants, Boeing and Airbus, manufacture and sell turbofan commercial aircraft only, with 806 and 800 aircraft deliveries in 2018 and this number is expected to further increase in the coming future. The increasing air travel along with the need for fuel-efficient aircraft by airlines is expected to drive the demand for this segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in the FADEC market in this region is propelled by the fast-growing aviation industry in China and India. Also, the countries like Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam are propelling this growth due to on-going investment in the aviation industry by public and private companies and growth of tourism in this region. The ever-growing commercial aviation is propelling the growth of FADEC systems in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The commercial aircraft FADEC market is highly consolidated with the majority of the share taken by FADEC International. Some of the other prominent players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., United Technology Corporation, Memscap. FADEC International is a joint venture between BAE Systems plc and Safran, which currently provides FADEC systems to the A320, A330, A380 737 Max, COMAC C919, and 777X aircraft. The company recently broadened its agreement with GE Aviation to develop, produce, and support FADEC for future GE Aviation engines including LEAP, Passport, GE9X, and ATP engines. With such developments and partnerships with MRO services, FADEC International is continuing its domination over the market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/commercial-aircraft-fadec-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Engine Type

5.1.1 Turbofan

5.1.2 Turboprop

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Latin America

5.2.2.1 Brazil

5.2.2.2 Mexico

5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Germany

5.2.4.3 France

5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4 Iran

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 FADEC International

6.2.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.3 United Technology Corporation

6.2.4 Memscap

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586458

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155