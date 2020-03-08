Global Collagen Peptides Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Collagen Peptides Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Collagen Peptides market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Collagen Peptides market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Collagen Peptides market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Collagen Peptides Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Collagen Peptides market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Collagen Peptides Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global collagen peptide market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 1 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global collagen peptide market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The global collagen peptide market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and region.

Global Collagen Peptide Market: Introduction

Collagen peptide is a cold water-soluble and highly bioactive form of collagen. They have nutritional and physiological properties that act as building blocks to recover damaged tissues of skin, bones and joints. Collagen peptides are a cold-soluble, easily digestible, and highly bio-active form of collagen. They contain shorter chains of amino acids than collagen and gelatin, and therefore can be easily digested and be quickly absorbed in the blood stream.

Global Collagen Peptide Market: Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global market are rising demand for dietary supplements, increasing adoption of collagen in food & beverages industry, and growing inclination of consumers toward healthy and protein rich diets. In addition, wide applicability of collagen peptides in nutricosmetic, pharmaceuticals, and other healthcare applications is another factor expected to support growth of the global collagen peptide market to significant extent.

Furthermore, increasing incidence of bone and joint related diseases, coupled with growing popularity among consumers regarding health benefits associated with protein consumption are major factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, changing lifestyle, growing consumer awareness of the science behind health and beauty, increasing demand for non-invasive methods to enhance personal beauty, and increasing preference towards use of organic skin care products over synthetic products are factors expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, challenges in adoption of collagen peptides derived from pig skins and bones due to religious sentiments with regard to various ethnicities and communities is expected to further hamper growth of the target market.

Global Collagen Peptide Market Analysis, by Source

Among the source segments, the cattle hide and bone segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The cattle hide and bone segment is expected to register CAGR of over 7%, owing to increasing demand for sports nutrition and healthy fortified food & beverage products among athletes is also resulting in growing demand for cattle hide & bones for production of collagen peptides.

Global Collagen Peptide Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the food & beverage segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The food & beverage segment is expected to register CAGR of over 7.1%, owing to increasing adoption of collagen peptides among food manufacturers for application in functional food and dietary supplements owing to various health benefits is expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

Global Collagen Peptide Market Analysis, by Region

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global collagen peptide market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Rising consumption of protein supplements among individuals to prevent joint pains and chronic diseases is a major factor driving growth of the collagen peptide market in North America.

According to National Health Council, over 40% of the total US population i.e., approximately 133 Mn individuals suffer from chronic diseases, which is projected to increase to over 157 Mn by 2020. In addition, around 75% of healthcare expenses are due to monitoring and treatment of chronic diseases.

Increasing consumption of collagen-based sports nutrition products to improve athletic performance, protect connective tissues, prevent or aid in supporting healthy joints, and to help reduce risks of injury are factors anticipated to further support growth of the potential market in North America over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing consumption of dietary supplements to boost overall wellness is expected to fuel demand for collagen peptide-based products in the coming years.

In 2017, Council for Responsible Nutrition’s survey result indicated that around 76% of adults in the US, i.e., approximately 170 Mn individuals consume dietary supplements, which was a 3% increase from the previous year, owing to overall concerns towards well-being and to boost immunity.

Rising prevalence and incidence of osteoarthritis a common form of arthritis affecting joints coupled with growing geriatric population, are among some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market in Europe.

Growing inclination of customers towards cosmetics that help maintain a youthful appearance, and other physical health products are among other factors expected to drive growth of the Europe collagen peptide market over the forecast period.

According to survey ˜Skin Beauty conducted by Society of Dermatologic Surgery in 2016, approximately 38% of British women invest in beauty supplement products that contain vitamins, minerals, etc., in order to stop the appearance of wrinkles.

Global Collagen Peptide Market Segmentation:

Global Collagen Peptide Market Segmentation, by Source:

Cattle Hide & Bone

Pigskin

Poultry

Fish

Global Collagen Peptide Market Segmentation, by Application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Global Collagen Peptide Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Collagen Peptides Market

Darling Ingredients Inc. (Rousselot Inc.)

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

Weishardt Holding SA

Tessenderlo Group NV

GELITA AG

LAPI GELATINE S.P.A.

Gelnex IndÃºstria E Comercio Ltda.

JuncÃ Gelatines, S.L.

Italgelatine S.p.A.

Nitta Gelatin India Limited

Key Insights Covered: Global Collagen Peptides Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Collagen Peptides industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Collagen Peptides industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Collagen Peptides industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Collagen Peptides industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Collagen Peptides industry.

Research Methodology: Global Collagen Peptides Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Collagen Peptides Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580