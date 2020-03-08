Global Cold Flow Improver Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Cold Flow Improver Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cold Flow Improver market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Cold Flow Improver market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Cold Flow Improver market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cold Flow Improver Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cold Flow Improver market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Cold Flow Improver Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global cold flow improver market is estimated to value US$ 331.6 Mn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of value during the forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global cold flow improver market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global cold flow improver market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global cold flow improver market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Cold flow improver prevents the gelling/crystallization of diesel fuel and biodiesel during cold weather and temperatures.

Global Cold Flow Improver Market Dynamics:

Advantages offered by cold flow improver over other additives at low temperature are expected to drive the global market in the future. Cold flow improver (CFI) can be used instead of other fuel additives to avoid gelling or crystallization of diesel fuel due to easy application, it lowers cold filter-plugging point (CFPP) by up to 40°F. In addition, it also enhances engine reliability in cold temperatures, improves low-temperature start ability, prevents wax settling during storage, inhibits fuel-filter icing, reduces downtime and maintenance costs and is alcohol-free.

Increasing demand of diesel fuel owing to dependency on diesel fuel is relatively robust in the construction and mining sectors, and also requirement of this fuel is significantly high among municipalities, freight and commercial transportation companies. Diesel is also widely used in back-up generators in residential and commercial sectors during power outages. In addition, the military uses diesel fuel in tanks and trucks because diesel fuel is less flammable and less explosive than other fuels. Diesel engines are also less likely to stall when compared to gasoline fuelled engines.

Awareness about depletion of fossil fuel resources and environment-related issues, has resulted in exploration of more viable and sustainable fuel resources. Biodiesel has become a more attractive option in recent years as an alternative to conventional fuels. Cold flow improver restricts biodiesel-based fuels from crystallization and/or freezing in refinery applications as well as in vehicles. Increasing adoption owing to necessity in cold regions is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, increasing demand for electric vehicles is a key factor restraining market growth over a period of time. Governments of certain countries, along with various players in the market, are focusing on promoting adoption of electric vehicles by offering subsidies in order to support production and consumption of electric and hybrid cars.

Market Analysis by Cold Flow Improver Type:

Among all type segments, ethylene vinyl acetate type segment in the global cold flow improver market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period, owing to its properties such as wax dispersant, at cold temperatures inhibits the formation and deposition of wax on the walls of the pipeline and in diesel engines of heavy and light vehicles.

The fluorocarbon vinyl acetate segment in the global cold flow improver market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4 % owing to increasing fuel flow property because it decreases surface and interfacial tension in fluids.

Analysis by Application:

Among all the application segments, automobile segment is projected to register highest CAGR of over 6 % owing to rising demand for diesel automobiles in the regions such as Europe and North America, coupled with cold climatic conditions are major factors expected to demand for cold flow improver over the forecast period.

Revenue year-on-year growth of aerospace & defense segment in the global cold flow improver market is expected to increase moderately during the forecast period. This is owing to wide application of diesel in heavy-duty applications including ships, tankers etc. and cold flow improvers provide efficient operational flexibility.

Other cold flow improver application segment includes mining, oil refinery, and domestic use. Cold flow improvers are widely used in residential and industrial applications. In residential application, it is used to power generators for emergency electricity backup. In industrial applications such as refineries and mining machineries, cold flow improver helps to meet cold filter plugging point and enables mining machineries to run smoothly in order to improve functionality.

Analysis by Region:

Europe market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate, while demand for cold flow improver in North America region is foreseen to expand at moderate pace in near future. The market in developing countries in Africa and Asia Pacific is witnessing moderate growth for cold flow improver market.

Europe market is expected to dominate the global cold flow improver market and revenue year on year growth of the Europe market is expected to remain stable over the forecast period, as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by Europe market is expected to continue over the forecast period, owing to high demand of biodiesel. European Biodiesel Board, also known as EBB, promotes the use of biodiesel in Europe as a cleaner alternative to diesel fuel in order to reduce pollution levels. Biodiesel contains fatty acids as the main component, and at low temperatures this component forms crystal or freezes, which effects performance of vehicles in winter. In addition, companies in Europe are also catering to the marine sector and offering marine fuel additives and cold flow improvers. For Instance, Clearwinner Innovation Ltd., which is a UK“based company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and sale of fuel additive technology, catering to agriculture, marine, transportation sectors.

The market in North America accounted for revenue share of over 30% in the global cold flow improver market in 2016. Adoption of biodiesel in countries in North America is increasing due to high blending property with diesel and is more environment friendly owing to lower emission of carbon and sulphur, and it also helps to reduce carbon footprint. In addition, a major and rising trend in the North America market is that refiners are producing a lighter, fungible diesel fuel to meet diesel pipeline specifications, which are based on cloud point and pour point. This is another factor expected to boost demand for cold flow improver from domestic players and drive market growth in the coming years.

Moreover, markets Middle East & Africa are also projected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. With refinery expansion and modernization projects is resulting in steady growth in the oil refinery sector in the region, and production of middle distillates is expected to increase in future to meet growing global demand. The Middle East region is largely focused on production of low and ultra-low sulphur diesel fuels, and most of the additional capacity is destined for European, African, Latin American, and Asian markets, with specification requirements of their final destination markets.

Market Segmentation of Global Cold Flow Improver Market:

Segmentation by type:

Polyacrylates

Polyalkyl methacrylate

Ethylene vinyl acetate

Fluorocarbon vinyl acetate

Segmentation by application:

Automobile

Aerospace & defense

Others (mining, oil refinery, and domestic use)

Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South America

India

Middle East & Africa

Rest of the World

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Cold Flow Improver Market

Afton Chemical Corporation

BASF S.E.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC.

AkzoNobel N.V

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Chemtura Corporation

Innospec Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Cold Flow Improver Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Cold Flow Improver industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Cold Flow Improver industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Cold Flow Improver industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Cold Flow Improver industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Cold Flow Improver industry.

Research Methodology: Global Cold Flow Improver Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Cold Flow Improver Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580