Global Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Global Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Market Overview

As enterprises roll out new technologies they need to consider and plan for impacts related to workload processing, and the availability of critical applications across distributed and cloud environments and hence the need for better workload scheduling software is projected to increase in the future. According to Logic Monitor’s Cloud Vision 2020: The Future of Cloud Report, 2018, 27 percent of Industry influencers surveyed think 95 percent of the workloads will run on Cloud in 5 years time.

The cloud-based workload scheduling software available is not only able to integrate, monitor, and operate workload but also perform analysis and give predictions for the future. This empowers organizations with abilities to tackle problems that can arise in the future and also manage assets. This software helps to improve workload scheduling without the need for human intervention. Due to the sophisticated scheduling and analytical abilities, it helps organizations increase employee efficiency. This is a significant drive for the cloud-based workload scheduling software.

Scope of the Global Cloud-based Workload Scheduling Software Market Report

Workload scheduling is the practice of using software to schedule, initiate, and manage everyday tasks related to business transactions. A workload, here, can be thought of as the total amount of processing that a computer or an enterprise is conducting at any given time. Workload scheduling software makes it possible for much of that processing to take place without human intervention. Hence, Cloud-based workload scheduling software can termed as software that is used for monitoring, automating and scheduling the workflow of the enterprise employed through the cloud.

Key Market Trends

Enterprises Shifting Towards Cloud-Based Services to Stimulate Market Growth

– Enterprises are shifting towards cloud-based services effectively manage costs. Large data management is another problem that is eliminated due to this shift. Adding to this trend is the growing availability of free, open source, and highly customizable cloud-based services.

– The change to cloud-based workload scheduling software is a trend fast catching up the Small and Medium Enterprises that would like to take up cheap alternatives to manage their workloads.

– The startup culture has increased the demand for cloud-based services and the proliferation of cloud-based services remain an essential factor for the emergence of the startup trend.

– According to a recent Logic Monitor Survey, 83% of Enterprise Workloads will Be on Cloud by 2020. LogicMonitor’s survey is also predicting that by 2020, 41% of enterprise workloads will be run entirely on public cloud platforms like Amazon AWS, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and others. An additional 20% is predicted to be private-cloud-based, followed by another 22% running on hybrid cloud platforms by 2020. This will shrink the on-premise workloads from 37% today to 27% by 2020.

North America to Hold a Major Share

– Increasing IT infrastructure and the emergence of new organizations in the North America region has led to increasing demand for the cloud-based workload scheduling software.

– The growing trend in the American region of an entirely automated and cloud-based organization is a driver for the market.

– North America has witnessed an increase in the cloud-based workload scheduling software products from the major players and growing new players in the region like Workfront. Asana, Inc., Acuity Scheduling, and Inc., among others.

– According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index, 2015-2020 report North America will maintain the largest share of cloud workloads by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% for the period from 2015-2020.

Competitive Landscape

The cloud-based workload scheduling software market is a fairly consolidated market with niche players occupying some market share. The major players continue to consolidate through acquisition, mergers, and strategic agreements that hold them in good stead in the longer run. Some of the bigger players in this market are VMware, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, among others. The recent developments in this market are as follows:-

– November 2018 – Fujitsu and Microsoft have announced a new global systems partnership to accelerate the delivery of Microsoft Azure cloud for organizations. This enables enterprises to seamlessly take the next step in their digital transformation, by shifting mission-critical workloads in hybrid IT estates to a cloud-based one-stop delivery model thereby increasing innovation, ensuring greater flexibility and guaranteeing superior financial performance.

Companies Mentioned:

– BMC Software (Boxer Parent Company, Inc.)

– CA, Inc. (Broadcom Inc.)

– VMware, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc.(ALA Services LLC)

– ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– ManageIQ, Inc. (Red Hat, Inc.)

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Enterprises Shifting Towards Cloud-Based Services

4.3.2 Availability of Analytical tools in Cloud based Workload Scheduling Software

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Opensource-Free Softwares Hampering the Growth of Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Cloud

5.1.1 Public

5.1.2 Private

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Corporate

5.2.2 Government

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 BMC Software (Boxer Parent Company, Inc.)

6.1.2 CA, Inc. (Broadcom Inc.)

6.1.3 VMware, Inc.

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc.(ALA Services LLC)

6.1.6 ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

6.1.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.1.9 ManageIQ, Inc. (Red Hat, Inc.)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

