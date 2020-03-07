Global Clinical Trials Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Clinical Trials Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Clinical Trials market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Clinical Trials market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Clinical Trials market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Clinical Trials Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Clinical Trials market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Clinical Trials Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global clinical trials market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 44 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7%. The global clinical trials market is segmented on the basis of phases, study design, indications/symptoms, and region.

Global Clinical Trials Market: Introduction

Clinical trials are type of research studies, conducted on individuals who volunteered for testing medical equipment or drugs in order to determine treatment for certain diseases or disorders. They are conducted in order to diagnose, detect, prevent various types of diseases. Each clinical trials have certain protocols and action plan to execute the testing procedure. Clinical trials help to generate data regarding efficiency, effectiveness, and safety of drugs and medical treatments on animals and humans.

Global Clinical Trials Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for new medical equipments and medicines among end users, coupled with growing investment for research and development activities for development of effective medicines are major factors driving growth of the global clinical trials market. In addition, increasing number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases as well as changing conditions and nature of certain types of chronic diseases is another factor anticipated to support growth of the global clinical trials market to significant extent.

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of neurological diseases such as Parkinsons, Alzheimers, tumors, depression, epilepsy, coupled with growing geriatric population are also factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. Increasing clinical trials for finding effective and permanent solutions to cure or slowdown and prevent spread of neurological diseases and aging diseases is a factor propelling growth of the target market.

Moreover, occurrence of tropical and infectious diseases, that require new medicines and drugs in various countries is a factor expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, digitalization of clinical trials in order to enhance productivity and gather data from multiple sources is a factor expected to boost growth of the global market in the near future.

However, regulations regarding conducting clinical trials on individuals is expected to hamper growth of the target market. In addition, clinical trials are costly and its cost differs from each phase of the test is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing adoption of virtual clinical trials in which data can be gather efficiently and safely from participants without requirement of travelling to the lab or office of the doctor. In this method, warble and mobile devices are used for monitoring and data gathering regarding condition of the individual is a factor expected create opportunities for the players in the target market.

Global Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by Phases

Among the phases segments, the phase II segment is expected to account for major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The phase II segment is expected to register CAGR of over 5.8%, as it is conducted for safety and efficiency. The phase III segment accounts for second highest share in terms of revenue in the near future. Phase III is conducted for confirmation regarding completion or termination of trial.

Global Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by Study Design

Currently, among the study design segments, the interventional trials segment is accounts for major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The interventional trials segment is expected to register CAGR of over 5.5%, owing to evolution and innovation in the treatment is expected to support revenue growth of this segment in the global market. The interventional trials segment is also anticipated to witness highest growth in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by Indications/Symptoms

Among the indications/symptoms segments, the cancer segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The cancer segment is expected to register CAGR of over 6%, owing to increasing number of individuals suffering from different types of cancers is expected to support revenue growth of this segment in the target market. The others segments expected to accounts for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by Region

Currently, the market in North America is dominating the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Presence of prominent pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, coupled with increasing investment for development of new medicines are major factors driving growth of the clinical trials market in North America.

The market in Europe accounts for second-highest share in terms of revenue and is expected to register lucrative growth in the near future. Government support for research and development for treatment and medicines for emerging infectious diseases as well as chronic diseases, especially in countries such as the UK and Germany is a major factor fueling growth of the target market in this region. In addition, presence of key players and favorable environment for conducting clinical trials is another factor expected to support growth of the clinical trial market in Europe over the forecast period.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing demand for medical drugs and devices, owing to increasing individuals suffering from cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and obesity is a factor supporting growth of the target market in this region. Additionally, increasing number of healthcare facilities, coupled with investment by government and private sectors in order to provide medicines and medical treatment in affordable cost are factors anticipated to support growth of the clinical trial market in Asia Pacific market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing geriatric population in countries in this region such as Japan and China, as well as rising prevalence of age-related diseases among individuals are factors propelling growth of the target market.

Market in Middle East & Africa is expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Latin America. Increasing government investment for development of technologically advanced medical facilities in United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia is a factor expected to support growth of the clinical trial market in Middle East & Africa region. In addition, government initiatives to create significant revenue growth opportunities in this region is another factor anticipated to support growth of the target market in this region.

Global Clinical Trials Market Segmentation:

Global Clinical Trials Market Segmentation, by Phases:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Global Clinical Trials Market Segmentation, by Study Design:

Interventional Trials

Observational Trials

Expanded Access Trials

Global Clinical Trials Market Segmentation, by Indications/Symptoms:

Autoimmune

Blood Disorders

Cancer

Circulatory

CNS

Congenital

CVS

Dermatology

Ear

Gastrointestinal

Genitourinary

Infections

Mental Disorders

Metabolic

Musculoskeletal

Nose

Ophthalmology

Others (Egg Freezing, Sperm Freezing, and Embryo Freezing)

Global Clinical Trials Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Clinical Trials Market

Eli Lilly and Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

ICON plc

Sanofi

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PAREXEL International Corporation

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Clinical Trials Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Clinical Trials industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Clinical Trials industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Clinical Trials industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Clinical Trials industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Clinical Trials industry.

Research Methodology: Global Clinical Trials Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Clinical Trials Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580