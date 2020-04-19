Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

Chloroacetic acid, also called Chloroacetic acid (MCA), is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst.

MCA is marketed in various forms: as a solid (powder or flakes), in molten form (kept at a temperature > 80°C) or as 80% dilution in water. For these forms of packaging, exposure estimates are made.

MCA downstream is wide and the major fields are carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), agrochemical, surfactants and thioglycolic acid (TGA). CMC is acting as a major driving force for the growth of the global chloroacetic acid market. The growth of the CMC market is further being augmented by the increased demand for CMC for oil drilling operations from the oil and gas industry in USA and the Middle East.

The global MCA market will continue to be driven by the Chinese market. China currently accounts for half of global MCA consumption. And Europe are accounting for about 21.29% production market shares in 2016.

At present, in Europe and USA, the chloroacetic acid industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. With the development of Chinese chloroacetic acid production technology, the competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid).

This report researches the worldwide Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

CABB

Denak

Dow Chemicals

Daicel Chemical Industries

Niacet

Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd

Shri Chlochem

China Pingmei Shenma Group

Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry

Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical

Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong

Shandong Huayang Technology

Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical

Luzhou Hepu Chemical

Henan HDF Chemical

Shandong MinJi Chemical

Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry

Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Tiande Chemical

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Breakdown Data by Type

Solid MCA

MCA Solution

Molten MCA

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Breakdown Data by Application

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Agrochemical

Surfactants

Thioglycolic acid (TGA)

Others

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solid MCA

1.4.3 MCA Solution

1.4.4 Molten MCA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

1.5.3 Agrochemical

1.5.4 Surfactants

1.5.5 Thioglycolic acid (TGA)

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production

2.1.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production

4.2.2 United States Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production

4.3.2 Europe Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production

4.4.2 China Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production

4.5.2 Japan Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue by Type

6.3 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 AkzoNobel

8.1.1 AkzoNobel Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

8.1.4 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 CABB

8.2.1 CABB Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

8.2.4 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Denak

8.3.1 Denak Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

8.3.4 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Dow Chemicals

8.4.1 Dow Chemicals Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

8.4.4 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Daicel Chemical Industries

8.5.1 Daicel Chemical Industries Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

8.5.4 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Niacet

8.6.1 Niacet Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

8.6.4 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd

8.7.1 Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

8.7.4 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Shri Chlochem

8.8.1 Shri Chlochem Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

8.8.4 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 China Pingmei Shenma Group

8.9.1 China Pingmei Shenma Group Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

8.9.4 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry

8.10.1 Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid)

8.10.4 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical

8.12 Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong

8.13 Shandong Huayang Technology

8.14 Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry

8.15 Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical

8.16 Luzhou Hepu Chemical

8.17 Henan HDF Chemical

8.18 Shandong MinJi Chemical

8.19 Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry

8.20 Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical

8.21 Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

8.22 Tiande Chemical

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Upstream Market

11.1.1 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Raw Material

11.1.3 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Distributors

11.5 Chloroacetic Acid (Monochloroacetic Acid) Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

