Global Certificate Authority Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Certificate Authority Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Certificate Authority market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Certificate Authority market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Certificate Authority market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Certificate Authority Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Certificate Authority market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Certificate Authority Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global certificate authority market is estimated to be valued at US$ 0.07 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 10.2%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global certificate authority market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global certificate authority market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global certificate authority market is segmented on the basis of component, validation type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

CA authenticates an entity and promises for that identity by issuing a digitally signed certificate, and can also manage, revoke, and renew certificates. CA can be public or private, wherein a public CA provides certification services, typically for a fee, to the public over the Internet. On the other hand, a private CA provides the services to members of a delimited population such as employees of a business or members of some other private group.

Global Certificate Authority Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for certificate authority to securely identify and access online activities is expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition,

Increasing need for authenticating websites identity and ensuring secure transformation of data between website and its clients.

Code signing certificates from publicly trusted certification authorities fulfill a vital need for authentication of software distributed over the Internet, owing to rapidly growing adoption of Internet of things technology that provides access to the millions of applications for desktops, laptops, and mobile devices

Comodo Code Signing Certificates allow user to add digital signatures to executables, enable software developers to include information about themselves and integrity of their code with their software. The end users that download digitally signed 32-bit or 64-bit executable files (.exe, .ocx, .dll, .cab, and more) can be confident that the code is not altered or corrupted.

Ongoing trend observed in the global market is rising adoption of certificate authority services for cloud-based services to provide data and network security. This trend is expected to gain traction in the years to come, thereby supporting growth of the global market.

Market analysis by component:

On the basis of component segmentation, the certificate type segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The services segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 9.9%, owing to Increasing adoption of the certificate types that are used to secure data such as transaction details, domain validation, email-verification, and others is one of the major factor driving growth of the certificate types segment.

Market analysis by validation type:

On the basis of validation type segment, organization validation segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The extended validation segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 10.2%.

Market analysis by organization size:

On the basis of organization size segment, large enterprises segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The small and medium sized enterprises segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 10%

Market analysis by industry verticals:

On the basis of industry vertical segment, banking, financial services, and insurance segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The healthcare segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 10.5%.

Market analysis by region:

The North America certificate authority market dominates global market in 2018 and expected to maintain its position in the global market over the forecast period. The prominent presence of digital certificate providers such as GoDaddy Inc., IdenTrust, and Sectigo Limited and major browser makers such as Apple and Google for digital certificates and public key Infrastructure, are some of the factors expected to drive growth of the market in countries in the region

In 2017, North American Energy Standards Board one of the established Certificate Authorities and specialist in digital certificate security created a PKI standard to address an ever increasing power grid cyber threat landscape

The Federal Information Security Management Act, a federal law part of the larger E-Government Act of 2002, that made it a requirement for federal agencies to develop, document, and implement an information security, and protection program

The frequency and intensity of data breaches are on the rise worldwide. In addition, increasing cyber-attacks and security breaches, combined with rising cyber security concerns in the different sectors also expected to propel growth of the North America certificate authority market over the forecast period

In August 2018, according to the report published by National Association of Convenience Storesbusiness sector accounted for 40% of reported breaches, followed by medical (8.3%), government (8.2%) and education (4.5%)

BFSI organizations focus on privacy and security of customer’s online transactions and sensitive information

The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLB Act or GLBA), also known as the Financial Modernization Act of 1999, that seeks to protect the personal information of consumers stored in financial institutions

Rising number of internet users in developing countries and enterprise approach towards protecting certificate generation, revocation, storage and management of data, owing to growing cybercrimes in the region are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the market in Asia Pacific

In addition, growing sophistication of cyber criminals and increasing awareness among internet users about secure web access is resulting in growing demand for certificate authority in developing countries such as India and China

Moreover, increasing demand for SSL certificate among online businesses, owing to flourishing e-commerce sector in countries such as India and China and increasing need for security assurance is another factor expected to bolster growth of the market in the Asia Pacific

Rapid industrialization in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina, and rising internet penetration, coupled with increasing government initiatives for development of certificate authority infrastructure are some major factors expected to drive growth of the target market in Latin America

In addition, increasing adoption of Brazil public key infrastructure for wide variety of government applications such as in health sector, electronic bills of sale, work permit, passport, etc. is another factor expected to support growth of the certificate authority market in Brazil

Moreover, increasing digital transaction in the countries, coupled with upgradation of root certification authority by the governments is another factor expected to further support growth of the target market to certain extent in Latin America

In 2018, Brazilian government updated its root certification authority, that issues required certificate to establish a secure sockets layer connection on server side. The current version of root certification authority is AC Raiz v5. the previous version (AC Raiz v2) is deployed only on Microsoft Windows.

Market Segmentation:

Global Certificate Authority Market Segmentation, by Component:

Certificate Types

o SSL Certificates

o Secure Email Certificates

o Code Signing Certificates

o Authentication Certificates

Services

o Support Services

o Implementation and Integration Services

Global Certificate Authority Market Segmentation, by Validation Type:

Extended Validation

Organization Validation

Domain Validation

Global Certificate Authority Market Segmentation, by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Certificate Authority Market Segmentation, by Industry Verticals:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Education

Others

Global Certificate Authority Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Certificate Authority Market

IdenTrust, Inc.

Comodo CA Limited

DigiCert, Inc.

GoDaddy Inc.

GMO GlobalSign Ltd.

Asseco Poland SA

ACTALIS S.p.A.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

SSL Corp.

Network Solutions, LLC

SwissSign Group AG

WISeKey International Holding AG

Key Insights Covered: Global Certificate Authority Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Certificate Authority industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Certificate Authority industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Certificate Authority industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Certificate Authority industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Certificate Authority industry.

Research Methodology: Global Certificate Authority Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Certificate Authority Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580