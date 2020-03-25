Global Casual Sandals Market 2020-2025:Key Players, End Users, Financial Comparison & Brand Mapping till 2025

The global Casual Sandals market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Casual Sandals by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Back Strap

Lace-up

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Birkenstock

Alpargatas

Belle

Adidas

Clark

Skechers

Caleres

Steven Madden

Rieker

ECCO

Decker

Aldo

Daphne

GEOX

Crocs

Kenneth Cole

Cbanner

Aokang

ST& SAT

Topscore

Red Dragonfly

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Children Sandals

Men Sandals

Women Sandals

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Casual Sandals Industry

Figure Casual Sandals Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Casual Sandals

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Casual Sandals

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Casual Sandals

Table Global Casual Sandals Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Casual Sandals Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Back Strap

Table Major Company List of Back Strap

3.1.2 Lace-up

Table Major Company List of Lace-up

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Casual Sandals Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Casual Sandals Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Casual Sandals Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Casual Sandals Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Casual Sandals Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Casual Sandals Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Birkenstock (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Birkenstock Profile

Table Birkenstock Overview List

4.1.2 Birkenstock Products & Services

4.1.3 Birkenstock Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Birkenstock (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Alpargatas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Alpargatas Profile

Table Alpargatas Overview List

4.2.2 Alpargatas Products & Services

4.2.3 Alpargatas Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Alpargatas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Belle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Belle Profile

Table Belle Overview List

4.3.2 Belle Products & Services

4.3.3 Belle Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Belle (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Adidas Profile

Table Adidas Overview List

4.4.2 Adidas Products & Services

4.4.3 Adidas Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Adidas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Clark (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Clark Profile

Table Clark Overview List

4.5.2 Clark Products & Services

4.5.3 Clark Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Clark (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Skechers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Skechers Profile

Table Skechers Overview List

4.6.2 Skechers Products & Services

4.6.3 Skechers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Skechers (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Caleres (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Caleres Profile

Table Caleres Overview List

4.7.2 Caleres Products & Services

4.7.3 Caleres Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Caleres (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Steven Madden (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Steven Madden Profile

Table Steven Madden Overview List

4.8.2 Steven Madden Products & Services

4.8.3 Steven Madden Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Steven Madden (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Rieker (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Rieker Profile

Table Rieker Overview List

4.9.2 Rieker Products & Services

4.9.3 Rieker Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rieker (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 ECCO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 ECCO Profile

Table ECCO Overview List

4.10.2 ECCO Products & Services

4.10.3 ECCO Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ECCO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Decker (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Decker Profile

Table Decker Overview List

4.11.2 Decker Products & Services

4.11.3 Decker Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Decker (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Aldo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Aldo Profile

Table Aldo Overview List

4.12.2 Aldo Products & Services

4.12.3 Aldo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aldo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Daphne (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Daphne Profile

Table Daphne Overview List

4.13.2 Daphne Products & Services

4.13.3 Daphne Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Daphne (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 GEOX (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 GEOX Profile

Table GEOX Overview List

4.14.2 GEOX Products & Services

4.14.3 GEOX Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GEOX (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Crocs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Crocs Profile

Table Crocs Overview List

4.15.2 Crocs Products & Services

4.15.3 Crocs Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Crocs (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Kenneth Cole (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Kenneth Cole Profile

Table Kenneth Cole Overview List

4.16.2 Kenneth Cole Products & Services

4.16.3 Kenneth Cole Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kenneth Cole (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Cbanner (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Cbanner Profile

Table Cbanner Overview List

4.17.2 Cbanner Products & Services

4.17.3 Cbanner Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cbanner (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Aokang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Aokang Profile

Table Aokang Overview List

4.18.2 Aokang Products & Services

4.18.3 Aokang Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aokang (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 ST& SAT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 ST& SAT Profile

Table ST& SAT Overview List

4.19.2 ST& SAT Products & Services

4.19.3 ST& SAT Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ST& SAT (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Topscore (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Topscore Profile

Table Topscore Overview List

4.20.2 Topscore Products & Services

4.20.3 Topscore Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Topscore (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Red Dragonfly (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Red Dragonfly Profile

Table Red Dragonfly Overview List

4.21.2 Red Dragonfly Products & Services

4.21.3 Red Dragonfly Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Red Dragonfly (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Casual Sandals Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Casual Sandals Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Casual Sandals Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Casual Sandals Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Casual Sandals Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Casual Sandals Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Casual Sandals Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Casual Sandals Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Casual Sandals MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Casual Sandals Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Casual Sandals Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Children Sandals

Figure Casual Sandals Demand in Children Sandals, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Casual Sandals Demand in Children Sandals, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Men Sandals

Figure Casual Sandals Demand in Men Sandals, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Casual Sandals Demand in Men Sandals, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Women Sandals

Figure Casual Sandals Demand in Women Sandals, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Casual Sandals Demand in Women Sandals, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Casual Sandals Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Casual Sandals Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Casual Sandals Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Casual Sandals Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Casual Sandals Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Casual Sandals Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Casual Sandals Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Casual Sandals Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Casual Sandals Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Casual Sandals Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Casual Sandals Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Casual Sandals Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Casual Sandals Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Casual Sandals Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Casual Sandals Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Casual Sandals Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Casual Sandals Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Casual Sandals Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Casual Sandals Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Casual Sandals Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Casual Sandals Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Casual Sandals Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Casual Sandals Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Casual Sandals Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Casual Sandals Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Casual Sandals Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Casual Sandals Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Casual Sandals Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Casual Sandals Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Casual Sandals Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Casual Sandals Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Casual Sandals Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Casual Sandals Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Casual Sandals Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

