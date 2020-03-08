Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Casino Gaming Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market was valued at over US$ 5 Bn in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global casino gaming equipment market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the global casino gaming equipment market till 2025.

The casino gaming equipment market report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global casino gaming equipment market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global casino gaming equipment market is segmented on the basis of basis of on basis of product type, end user, application, and region.

Casinos have two types of games for their patrons such as namely video gaming machines and table games. The video machines include poker and slot games, while table games include card and dice games, roulette, and counting games.

Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market Dynamics:

Major factor driving growth of the global casino gaming equipment market is increasing disposable income and growth in the number of jobs in developing countries. In addition, increasing focus on boosting respective tourism industry-related initiatives and offerings through promotional activities across the globe are some among the factors expected to drive growth of the global casino gaming equipment market in the near future.

Increasing focus of manufacturers operating in the market to develop technological advancements products is in turn expected to drive in casino gaming equipment market. In April 2018, the company announced installation of PRIZM GameTable, which is a land-based gaming machine, at Caesars Entertainment Resorts in Atlantic City, New Jersey, US. Also, in February 2018, the company acquired majority stake in E-SYS Techologia EM Informatica S.A., a Brazil-based video bingo content provider, in order to enhance its video bingo content for the development of online, mobile, and land-based games. On 12 July 2018, the company signed long-term contract with the Video Gaming Division of the Louisiana State Police’s Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C), in order to provide INTELLIGEN System“video gaming monitoring system upgrade

However, stringent regulations regarding production of gaming equipment in certain countries is expected to hamper growth of the market to a certain extent. In addition, increasing popularity of the online gaming platform is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global casino gaming equipment market in the near future.

Market analysis by product type:

On the basis of product type segmentation, slot machines segment is expected to register highest CAGR of around 5% and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Also, video poker machines segment is expected to register significant CAGR of around 5.0% over the forecast period.

Market analysis by end user:

On the basis of end user segmentation, casino segment is estimated to contribute major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The casino segment is expected to register highest CAGR over 5%.

Market analysis by application:

On the basis of application segmentation, replacement segment is estimated to contribute major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. New and expansion segment is expected to register highest CAGR over 6.0% over the forecast year.

Analysis by Region:

Among the various regions, the market in North America has been estimated to account for highest revenue share, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing technological advancements in casino gaming equipment coupled with introduction of table games at racetrack casinos and slot parlors, in the region.

Moreover, increasing number of international tourist visits in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, is expected to boost casino business in the country, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the North America casino gaming equipment market. Also, increasing focus of manufacturers in the region, on technological advancements products is in turn expected to propel growth of market. On 12 June 2018, the company signed a cross-licensing agreement with Konami Gaming, Inc., which is a US-based company that manufactures and supplies slot machines and gaming enterprise management systems in the global gaming market. This alliance helped the company to expand its gaming product portfolio.

Furthermore, presence of prominent international players in the market such as Scientific Games Corporation, Gaming Partners International Corporation, Everi Holdings Inc., and others in countries in the region are some among the factors expected to propel growth of the North America casino gaming equipment market over the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific accounts for significant revenue share in the global casino gaming equipment market. Demand for casino gaming equipment is expected to increase in the region, owing to rapidly growing casino gaming market in developing economies, in the region. On 1 June 2017, the company acquired DoubleU Games, which is a Korea“based company that is a social casino gaming publishers offering online casino, fun slots and video poker games. This acquisition will continue to enhance the company gaming product portfolio, especially in Asia Pacific region.

In addition, favorable government regulations for residents and non-residents have led to increased gaming tourism, leading to high contribution to country’s GDP is another factor expected to support growth of the casino gaming equipment market in China over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for casino gaming equipment from countries such as china, japan is another major factor expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific casino gaming equipment market in the near future. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register CAGR around 5.5% in the global casino gaming equipment market.

The market in Europe accounts for moderate revenue share in the global casino gaming equipment market. This can be attributed to increasing number of casinos in the region, owing to growing tourism in the region. In addition, some of the worlds largest casino operators are investing in integrated casino resorts in Europe to attract tourists, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the casino gaming equipment market in the region over the forecast period.

The market in South America accounts for moderate revenue share in the global casino gaming equipment market, owing to stringent government regulations regarding the casino business in the region. The market in Middle East and Africa is projected to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing tourist industry in the countries in the region.

Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

Gaming Chips

Slot Machines

Casino Tables

Video Poker Machines

Other

Segmentation on the basis of end user:

Casino

Mall

Other

Segmentation on the basis of application:

New/ Expansion

Replacement

Segmentation on the basis of region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market

Scientific Games Corporation

International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited

Novomatic AG

Konami Holdings Corporation

Everi Holdings Inc.

Gaming Partners International Corporation

TCS John Huxley Europe Ltd.

William Hill plc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Casino Gaming Equipment industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Casino Gaming Equipment industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Casino Gaming Equipment industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Casino Gaming Equipment industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Casino Gaming Equipment industry.

Research Methodology: Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market

