Global Car Covers Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Car Covers Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Car Covers market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Car Covers market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Car Covers market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Car Covers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Car Covers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Car Covers Market by Product Type (Custom Car Cover and Universal Car Covers), by Distribution Channel (OEM and After Market), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the Global Car Covers Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Car Covers Market was valued at US$ 759.8Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 991.1Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.7%.

Car covers protect parked cars from various elements including dust, dirt, ultraviolet radiation, acid rain, bird droppings, wind borne particles, suns heat, animal scratching, etc. When a vehicle isnt used for a long duration, it can become dirty from external sources such as rain, wind, snow or possibly leaves falling on it. A car parked indoors can get dusty, and also run the risk of getting unwanted particles getting on the surface. Dust may also accumulate in certain critical parts of the engine and may affect the function of these parts. In the case of painting work near the car, the cover will protect it from unwanted paint sprays. A car parked outside in the sun may fade the paint of the car, as well as, heat the car tremendously, and car covers help to overcome all these challenges relating to external factors. Car covers protect from the heating of the dashboard, which may cause damage to critical electronics such as car stereo, air-conditioning, or the car panel, etc. Car cover also protects the windshield, which is an important part of the car, since a damaged windshield may impair the visibility for the driver and can lead to accidents. These covers also discourage thefts, if used with the combination of cable and lock.

The high cost of cars and its maintenance is key factor expected to infuse the importance of car protection among owners, thereby affecting the purchase of car covers steadily. In addition to this, limited parking space for several car owners has led to them parking their cars on the road. Ensuring safety and good condition of cars is a key factor expected to fuel demand for car covers in the coming years.

Global Car Covers Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Furthermore, growth in the standard of living of the population and increasing disposable income across various economies is one of the major reasons driving the growth of global Car Covers market during the forecasted period

However, the high cost of car covers; particularly custom-made covers may challenge the growth of the global car covers market to a certain extent. Nonetheless, the increase in production of cars in emerging economies is expected to increase the sale of cars in these countries, thereby further boosting demand for car covers. Major manufacturers of car covers have a lucrative opportunity to penetrate these markets to increase their market share.

Global Car Covers market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product type custom car cover and universal car cover. Universal car cover accounts for the majority share in the global car covers market, while, custom car cover segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel market is segmented into, OEM and after market and after market accounts for a majority share in the global car covers market.

Global Car Covers Revenue Market Attractiveness Analysis by End-Use Industry, 2012“2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. Europe accounts for the majority share in the global car covers market followed by North America with the Asia Pacific registering highest growth rate in the region owing to robust growth in end use industries in the region. MEA and South America are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Car Covers market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Covercraft Industries, LLC, COVERKING, INC., Budge Industries, LLC, Polco, CONFEZIONI ANDREA ITALIA SRL, Lund International, Inc., California Car Cover Co and MacNeil Automotive Products Limited.

Key Market Segments

Type

Custom Car Covers

Universal Car Covers

Application

OEM

After Market

Key Market Players included in the report:

Covercraft Industries LLC

COVERKING INC.

Budge Industries LLC

Polco

CONFEZIONI ANDREA ITALIA SRL

Lund International Inc.

California Car Cover Co and MacNeil Automotive Products Limited.

Key Insights Covered: Global Car Covers Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Car Covers industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Car Covers industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Car Covers industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Car Covers industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Car Covers industry.

Research Methodology: Global Car Covers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

