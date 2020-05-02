Global Cannabis Oil Market 2019-2026

The research report on Cannabis Oil Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented a aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Cannabis oil is from the marijuana plant (cannabis indicas). The oil is extracted from the leaves of the cannabis plant. It contains high levels of THC. It is used for medicinal purposes and as a recreational drug.

Cannabis oil reached considerable popularity when a man in Canada named Rick Simpson began distributing this concentrate, albeit illegally, as a medicine. Rick’s oil (commonly known as “Rick Simpson oil”) brought the long studied knowledge about the anti-tumor and various medicinal properties of cannabis to the mainstream.

Scope of the Report:

Global major cannabis oil production regions are USA, Canada and Europe. Canada is the largest production region, which produced 1071.6 kilo bottles in 2017, accounting for 52.66%. USA is the second largest production region, with production of 778.9 kilo bottles in 2017.

The worldwide market for Cannabis Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 55.5% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cannabis Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Organic Cannabis Oil

Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Recreational

Medical

