Global Cancer Biologics Industry (2020-2023) | Leading Players AbbVie Inc., Hoffman-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Inc.

The Business Research Company’s Cancer Biologics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cancer biologics market consists of sales of cancer biologics. Cancer biologic drugs are the products that are produced from living organisms or contain components of a living organisms. Biologic drugs include a wide variety of products which are derived from human, animal or microorganisms by using biotechnology.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors driving the cancer biologics market growth. Chronic disorders are the diseases which persists over a long period of time and hinder the health of people with disabilities and cancer is one of the common chronic diseases. The most common cancers are breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and liver cancer. According to World Health Organization (WHO), by 2020 chronic diseases would account for 75% of deaths globally.

Cancer Biologics Market Segmentation

Cancer Biologics Market By Type:

Monoclonal antibodies

Vaccines

Cell and gene therapy

Others

Cancer Biologics Market By Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Some of the major key players involved in the Cancer Biologics Market are

AbbVie Inc.

Hoffman-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen, Inc.

North America was the largest region in the cancer biologics market in 2018, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The cancer biologics market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

