Global C4ISR Market 2020, Industry Size, Share, High-Demand, Growth Analysis, Top Trends, Industry Verticals and Precise Outlook till 2024

Market Overview

The C4ISR market was worth USD 124 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period.

The control, command, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (C4ISR) market is growing due to factors, such as the increase in the number of security attacks, global terrorism, increasing demand for integrated solutions and interoperability, rise in asymmetric warfare and increasing use of technology (AESA) and unmanned platforms, which are expected to help the market to grow during the forecast period as well.

Increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, as well as the increasing need for short mission cycle time, shall lead to a growth in the market in the years to come.

Growth of the electro-magnetic environment and the growing integration of various components of the C4ISR systems are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Scope of the Report

C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) refers to systems, procedures, as well as techniques, which are used to collect and disseminate information.

Key Market Trends

The Command and Control Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the command and control segment has the highest market share of all the segments. The demand for C4ISR systems is expected to be driven by the increase in military expenditure and new procurement programs by countries such as, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Countries facing current threats, like territorial disputes and hostile neighbors, are also expected to drive the demand for such systems. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have highlighted the importance of C4ISR systems in modern warfare. As a result, many countries are currently focusing on developing their capabilities. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.

North America is Expected to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

In the C4ISR market, regionally, North America is generating the highest revenue at present. North America is a highly matured market with advanced infrastructure and it currently holds a large share of the market. The market in North America is mainly driven by the US defense programs and investment and R&D on new platforms. The United States spends more than the next seven countries combined. The country spends on airborne, naval, and land programs. In order to collaborate with each platform, the Pentagon and military are spending on C4ISR systems for better communication and operation between the troops and remotely operated personnel, thus having a positive impact on the market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players, including Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, and BAE Systems PLC, accounted for a major market revenue share in 2018 in the C4ISR market, while over a dozen companies accounted for the remaining share of the market revenue, globally. Majority of the companies saw an increase in the sale of C4ISR products leading to higher revenues. The firms can be expected to register similar or better sales revenue from C4ISR products across the forecast period, driven by conflicts in the South China Sea and the Syrian crisis, and the development programs of the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, and India for new class of aircraft carriers, frigates, and submarines, along with carrier-based aircraft deployment. Various contracts received by the players in the recent past have helped the companies strengthen their market presence.

