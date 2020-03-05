Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Cognizant Technology

Accenture LLP

Tata Consultancy

Infosys

Capgemini

Tech Mahindra

Atos SE

HCL Technologies

NTT Data

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Midsize Organizations

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BYOD & Enterprise Mobility are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Small and Midsize Organizations

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Revenue in 2019

3.3 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM Corporation

13.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Corporation BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

13.2 Cognizant Technology

13.2.1 Cognizant Technology Company Details

13.2.2 Cognizant Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Cognizant Technology BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction

13.2.4 Cognizant Technology Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Cognizant Technology Recent Development

13.3 Accenture LLP

13.3.1 Accenture LLP Company Details

13.3.2 Accenture LLP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Accenture LLP BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction

13.3.4 Accenture LLP Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Accenture LLP Recent Development

13.4 Tata Consultancy

13.4.1 Tata Consultancy Company Details

13.4.2 Tata Consultancy Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Tata Consultancy BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction

13.4.4 Tata Consultancy Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Tata Consultancy Recent Development

13.5 Infosys

13.5.1 Infosys Company Details

13.5.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Infosys BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction

13.5.4 Infosys Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Infosys Recent Development

13.6 Capgemini

13.6.1 Capgemini Company Details

13.6.2 Capgemini Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Capgemini BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction

13.6.4 Capgemini Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Capgemini Recent Development

13.7 Tech Mahindra

13.7.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

13.7.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Tech Mahindra BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction

13.7.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

13.8 Atos SE

13.8.1 Atos SE Company Details

13.8.2 Atos SE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Atos SE BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction

13.8.4 Atos SE Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Atos SE Recent Development

13.9 HCL Technologies

13.9.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

13.9.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 HCL Technologies BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction

13.9.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

13.10 NTT Data

13.10.1 NTT Data Company Details

13.10.2 NTT Data Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 NTT Data BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Introduction

13.10.4 NTT Data Revenue in BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 NTT Data Recent Development

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

