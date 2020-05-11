Global Bulletproof Vests Market 2020 Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2024

Market Overview

The market for bulletproof vests is expected to register a CAGR of over 4%, during the forecast period.

Growing military expenditure in almost every region around the world is expected to be the prime growth driver for the market.

Additionally, the rise in terrorism and hostile activities around the world is forcing the countries to focus more on the protection of their dismounted infantry. This factor is prominent, particularly, in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where the instances of terrorist attacks on military and law enforcement agencies are increasing.

The heavy weight of the bulletproof vests is making it difficult for military personnel to wear and move freely on the battlefield. Technological integration and the use of composite materials may be helpful in this regard, making the vests light and increasing the mobility.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3585705

Scope of the Report

The report includes bulletproof vests for the military and for civilian purposes (which includes law enforcement agencies).

Key Market Trends

The Military Segment Projected to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

Currently, the military segment has the highest market share compared to the civilian segment, due to growing military expenditure, which is helping the militaries to invest in new body armor technologies and procure body armor to their infantry on a large scale. The increasing number of terrorist attacks and growing geopolitical issues are increasing the frequency of military operations, necessitating the demand for bulletproof vests for the military. Thus, the growth of the military segment is projected to increase during the forecast period.

North America Expected to Be the Largest Market during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America holds a major share in the bulletproof vest market. The United States continues to be the largest market for bulletproof vest products, and it may accelerate at a moderate pace, as the market is slowly becoming saturated in the country. In Asia-Pacific, the local security budget is growing at a rapid pace, especially in countries, like India, where law enforcement and even armed forces are under-equipped with bulletproof vests. The increase in the defense and homeland security budget is expected to boost the procurement on bulletproof vests in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented, with many players supplying to their local law enforcement agencies or to the militaries of their respective countries. Elmon SA, KDH Defense Systems Inc., DuPont, Honeywell International Inc., and US Armor are some of the prominent players in the market. Companies, like Honeywell, supply raw materials to other bulletproof vest manufacturers, like KDH Defense Systems Inc., which supply their own branded vests to the customers.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/bulletproof-vest-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Soft Vest

5.1.2 Hard Vest

5.2 Purpose

5.2.1 Military

5.2.2 Civilian

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Qatar

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Elmon SA

6.4.2 KDH Defense Systems Inc.

6.4.3 DuPont

6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.5 US Armor

6.4.6 Wenzhou Start Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Hawk Protection (McGuckian)

6.4.8 Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

6.4.9 ArmorCo Advanced Armoring Products

6.4.10 Infidel Body Armor

6.4.11 Security Pro USA

6.4.12 Realdream (Zhuhai) Electronics Co. Ltd*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3585705

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155