GLOBAL BUILDING ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (BEMS) MARKET 2020: TOP TREND, SIZE AND GROWTH, KEY INSIGHTS, SEGMENTATION, KEY REGIONS AND FUTURE FORECAST TILL 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market will register a 13.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7242.3 million by 2024, from US$ 4312.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Building Energy Management System (BEMS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Building Energy Management System (BEMS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software

Hardware

Service

Hardware had the biggest market share of 52% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Commercial is the greatest segment of Building Energy Management System (BEMS) application, with a share of 69% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Schneider Electric

Cylon Controls

Siemens

Johnson Controls

GridPoint

Honeywell

Eaton Corporation

General Electric

Azbil

Emerson Electric Electric

Tongfang Technovator

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Building Energy Management System (BEMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Building Energy Management System (BEMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software

2.2.2 Software

2.2.3 Service

2.3 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Industrial

2.5 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) by Players

3.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) by Regions

4.1 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Energy Management System (BEMS) by Countries

7.2 Europe Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Building Energy Management System (BEMS) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Schneider Electric

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Product Offered

11.1.3 Schneider Electric Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Schneider Electric News

11.2 Cylon Controls

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Cylon Controls Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cylon Controls News

11.3 Siemens

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Siemens Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Siemens News

11.4 Johnson Controls

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Product Offered

11.4.3 Johnson Controls Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Johnson Controls News

11.5 GridPoint

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Product Offered

11.5.3 GridPoint Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 GridPoint News

11.6 Honeywell

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Product Offered

11.6.3 Honeywell Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Honeywell News

11.7 Eaton Corporation

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Product Offered

11.7.3 Eaton Corporation Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Eaton Corporation News

11.8 General Electric

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Product Offered

11.8.3 General Electric Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 General Electric News

11.9 Azbil

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Product Offered

11.9.3 Azbil Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Azbil News

11.10 Emerson Electric Electric

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Product Offered

11.10.3 Emerson Electric Electric Building Energy Management System (BEMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Emerson Electric Electric News

11.11 Tongfang Technovator

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

