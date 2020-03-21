GLOBAL BUILDING ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (BEMS) MARKET 2020: TOP TREND, SIZE AND GROWTH, KEY INSIGHTS, SEGMENTATION, KEY REGIONS AND FUTURE FORECAST TILL 2025

GLOBAL BUILDING ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (BEMS) MARKET 2020: TOP TREND, SIZE AND GROWTH, KEY INSIGHTS, SEGMENTATION, KEY REGIONS AND FUTURE FORECAST TILL 2025March 21, 2020
According to this study, over the next five years the Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market will register a 13.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7242.3 million by 2024, from US$ 4312.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Building Energy Management System (BEMS) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Building Energy Management System (BEMS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Software
Hardware
Service
Hardware had the biggest market share of 52% in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Commercial is the greatest segment of Building Energy Management System (BEMS) application, with a share of 69% in 2018.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Schneider Electric
Cylon Controls
Siemens
Johnson Controls
GridPoint
Honeywell
Eaton Corporation
General Electric
Azbil
Emerson Electric Electric
Tongfang Technovator
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Building Energy Management System (BEMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Building Energy Management System (BEMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
