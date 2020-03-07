Global Brewerâ€™s Yeast Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Brewerâ€™s Yeast Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Brewerâ€™s Yeast market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Brewerâ€™s Yeast market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Brewerâ€™s Yeast market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Brewerâ€™s Yeast Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Brewerâ€™s Yeast market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global Brewers Yeast Market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 3.1 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global brewers yeast market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The global brewers yeast market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, vertical, and region.

Global Brewers Yeast Market: Introduction

Brewer’s yeast is a non-leavening yeast used in brewing beer and can also be used in food and feed supplement due to its nutritional properties. It is a rich source of chromium, which may help human body to maintain normal blood sugar levels. It is also a source of B vitamins.

Global Brewers Yeast Market: Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global brewers yeast market increasing demand for feed additives to protect the livestock across the globe. Feed additives contain essential nutrients and fiber, proteins, carbohydrates, fats and vitamins, which enhance digestion and metabolism, and also boosts immunity. Moreover, health benefits associated with brewers yeast, including animal well-being and enhancing intestinal flora. These benefits are expected to increase demand for such product, further fueling demand for additives among producers of animal feed formulations and products.

Increasing demand for dietary supplements in developing countries is anticipated to support growth of the target market during the forecast period. Changing lifestyle, growing obesity, and shifting preference towards intake of fast food products are other major factors expected to drive growth of the global dietary supplements market over the next few years. Use of brewers yeast-based food additives products as an ingredient in dietary supplements due to presence of essential nutrients that aid in maintaining or improving health, and rising awareness and consumption of such products, especially in developed countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia are key factors expected to drive growth of the market

However, over consumption of brewer’s yeast-based food supplements may cause serious side effects on the human body, and related concerns could act as a major factor hampering growth of the target market to a certain extent. Over consumption of brewer’s yeast can cause mild headache, stomach discomfort, bloating, flatulence, chest pain or difficulty breathing and others.

Growing animal population in emerging economics such as China, Brazil, and India is resulting in high demand for feed additives. This is opening up lucrative revenue growth opportunities for major players to meet increasing feed additive requirements.

Increasing trend of shifting preference towards bio-based or natural food and feed additives is expected to gain traction and support revenue growth of the market over the next 10 years. In addition, various bio-based feed additives support reduced antibiotics of Raised Without Antibiotics (RWA) systems, including providing benefits to replace or improve upon productivity benefits. This is expected to become increasingly popular because they enhance performance in a natural way that is acceptable to end customers.

Global Brewers Yeast Market Analysis, by Product Type

Among the product type segments, the dry segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is projected to register highest CAGR of over 8.3% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for dry brewers yeast in brewing industry and pharmaceutical applications is anticipated to drive growth of the segment.

Global Brewers Yeast Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the feed supplements segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The feed supplements segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 8.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for the animal feed across the globe is projected to drive the growth of this segment.

Global Brewers Yeast Market Analysis, by Vertical

Among the vertical segments, the industrial segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global market and is projected to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Global Brewers Yeast Market Analysis, by Region

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global brewers yeast market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of alcohol coupled with increasing number of brewers in countries in the region is expected to drive revenue growth of the North America brewers yeast market over the forecast period.

High consumption of dietary supplements among individual to improve overall heath is another factor expected to boost growth of the North America brewers yeast market. In addition, increasing demand for nutraceutical products in the countries such as the US and Canada owing to rising number of diabetes patients, is expected to support revenue growth of North America brewers yeast market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for beef and meat products among the overall population resulting in growing adoption of feed supplements among farmers to improve cattle health is a major factor driving growth of brewers yeast market in countries in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register significant CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing demand for poultry and other meat products in the region owing to increasing population and rapid urbanization is expected to boost demand for animal feed additive to ensure maximum productivity of poultry to cater to increasing meat consumption in the region, which in turn expected to drive revenue growth of brewers yeast market in Asia Pacific. In addition, increasing geriatric population coupled with high healthcare costs is expected to boost demand for nutraceutical products in the region, which in turn expected to boost demand for brewers yeast in countries in the region. For instance, in 2017, according in a Global Agriculture Information Network (GAIN) report, Chinas per capita beef consumption was around 5.8 kg and this is expected to reach 6.0 kg in 2018.

Global Brewers Yeast Market Segmentation:

Global Brewers Yeast Market Segmentation, by Product Type:

Liquid

Dry

Global Brewers Yeast Market Segmentation, by Application:

Food Supplements

Feed Supplements

Global Brewers Yeast Market Segmentation, by Vertical:

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Brewing Industries

Nutraceutical Manufacturers

Global Brewers Yeast Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Brewers Yeast Market

Rymco Pty Ltd

Cargill, Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Anchor Yeast(pvt) Ltd

Gulf Brewers yeast LLC

Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Lesaffre et Compagnie, SA

Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.

Saf Yeast Company Private Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Food Plc.

Research Methodology: Global Brewers Yeast Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

