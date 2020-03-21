GLOBAL BPAAS MARKET 2020 DEMAND, TRENDS AND GROWTH BY BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, LATEST INNOVATION, TECHNOLOGY TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the BPaaS market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in BPaaS business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of BPaaS market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the BPaaS value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Horizontal Processes BPaaS

Vertical Processes BPaaS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Avaloq

Wipro

Cognizant

Genpact

Accenture

HCL

TCS

DXC Technology

Capgemini

Cyfuture

Optum

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global BPaaS market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of BPaaS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global BPaaS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the BPaaS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of BPaaS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global BPaaS Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global BPaaS Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 BPaaS Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 BPaaS Segment by Type

2.2.1 Horizontal Processes BPaaS

2.2.2 Horizontal Processes BPaaS

2.3 BPaaS Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global BPaaS Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global BPaaS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 BPaaS Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Telecom and IT

2.4.3 Manufacturing

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Government

2.4.6 Others

2.5 BPaaS Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global BPaaS Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global BPaaS Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global BPaaS by Players

3.1 Global BPaaS Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global BPaaS Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global BPaaS Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global BPaaS Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 BPaaS by Regions

4.1 BPaaS Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas BPaaS Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC BPaaS Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe BPaaS Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa BPaaS Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas BPaaS Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas BPaaS Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas BPaaS Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC BPaaS Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC BPaaS Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC BPaaS Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe BPaaS by Countries

7.2 Europe BPaaS Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe BPaaS Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa BPaaS by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa BPaaS Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa BPaaS Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global BPaaS Market Forecast

10.1 Global BPaaS Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global BPaaS Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global BPaaS Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global BPaaS Forecast by Type

10.8 Global BPaaS Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 BPaaS Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM BPaaS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Avaloq

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 BPaaS Product Offered

11.2.3 Avaloq BPaaS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Avaloq News

11.3 Wipro

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 BPaaS Product Offered

11.3.3 Wipro BPaaS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Wipro News

11.4 Cognizant

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 BPaaS Product Offered

11.4.3 Cognizant BPaaS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Cognizant News

11.5 Genpact

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 BPaaS Product Offered

11.5.3 Genpact BPaaS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Genpact News

11.6 Accenture

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 BPaaS Product Offered

11.6.3 Accenture BPaaS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Accenture News

11.7 HCL

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 BPaaS Product Offered

11.7.3 HCL BPaaS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 HCL News

11.8 TCS

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 BPaaS Product Offered

11.8.3 TCS BPaaS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 TCS News

11.9 DXC Technology

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 BPaaS Product Offered

11.9.3 DXC Technology BPaaS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 DXC Technology News

11.10 Capgemini

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 BPaaS Product Offered

11.10.3 Capgemini BPaaS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Capgemini News

11.11 Cyfuture

11.12 Optum

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

