GLOBAL BOOKKEEPING SERVICE PROVIDER SERVICES MARKET SHARE AND FORECAST 2026: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY TYPES, TOP PLAYERS, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, SEGMENTS, DEMAND & OPPORTUNITIES

GLOBAL BOOKKEEPING SERVICE PROVIDER SERVICES MARKET SHARE AND FORECAST 2026: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY TYPES, TOP PLAYERS, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, SEGMENTS, DEMAND & OPPORTUNITIESMay 8, 2020
This report focuses on the global Bookkeeping Service Provider Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bookkeeping Service Provider Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Pilot
Bench
Healy Consultants Group
AcuityCFO
Bookkeeper360
AcctTwo Shared Services
Logistis
Maxim Liberty
Richards Financial Services
Accounting to Taxes
Adelman Katz & Mond
Analytix Solutions
Advisorfi
Anderson Advisors
HRB Innovations
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Service
Offline Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Enterprise
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bookkeeping Service Provider Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bookkeeping Service Provider Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bookkeeping Service Provider Services are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Online Service
1.4.3 Offline Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Individual
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Revenue in 2019
3.3 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Pilot
13.1.1 Pilot Company Details
13.1.2 Pilot Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Pilot Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
13.1.4 Pilot Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Pilot Recent Development
13.2 Bench
13.2.1 Bench Company Details
13.2.2 Bench Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Bench Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
13.2.4 Bench Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Bench Recent Development
13.3 Healy Consultants Group
13.3.1 Healy Consultants Group Company Details
13.3.2 Healy Consultants Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Healy Consultants Group Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
13.3.4 Healy Consultants Group Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Healy Consultants Group Recent Development
13.4 AcuityCFO
13.4.1 AcuityCFO Company Details
13.4.2 AcuityCFO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 AcuityCFO Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
13.4.4 AcuityCFO Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 AcuityCFO Recent Development
13.5 Bookkeeper360
13.5.1 Bookkeeper360 Company Details
13.5.2 Bookkeeper360 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Bookkeeper360 Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
13.5.4 Bookkeeper360 Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Bookkeeper360 Recent Development
13.6 AcctTwo Shared Services
13.6.1 AcctTwo Shared Services Company Details
13.6.2 AcctTwo Shared Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 AcctTwo Shared Services Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
13.6.4 AcctTwo Shared Services Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 AcctTwo Shared Services Recent Development
13.7 Logistis
13.7.1 Logistis Company Details
13.7.2 Logistis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Logistis Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
13.7.4 Logistis Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Logistis Recent Development
13.8 Maxim Liberty
13.8.1 Maxim Liberty Company Details
13.8.2 Maxim Liberty Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Maxim Liberty Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
13.8.4 Maxim Liberty Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Maxim Liberty Recent Development
13.9 Richards Financial Services
13.9.1 Richards Financial Services Company Details
13.9.2 Richards Financial Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Richards Financial Services Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
13.9.4 Richards Financial Services Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Richards Financial Services Recent Development
13.10 Accounting to Taxes
13.10.1 Accounting to Taxes Company Details
13.10.2 Accounting to Taxes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Accounting to Taxes Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
13.10.4 Accounting to Taxes Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Accounting to Taxes Recent Development
13.11 Adelman Katz & Mond
10.11.1 Adelman Katz & Mond Company Details
10.11.2 Adelman Katz & Mond Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Adelman Katz & Mond Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
10.11.4 Adelman Katz & Mond Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Adelman Katz & Mond Recent Development
13.12 Analytix Solutions
10.12.1 Analytix Solutions Company Details
10.12.2 Analytix Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Analytix Solutions Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
10.12.4 Analytix Solutions Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Analytix Solutions Recent Development
13.13 Advisorfi
10.13.1 Advisorfi Company Details
10.13.2 Advisorfi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Advisorfi Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
10.13.4 Advisorfi Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Advisorfi Recent Development
13.14 Anderson Advisors
10.14.1 Anderson Advisors Company Details
10.14.2 Anderson Advisors Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Anderson Advisors Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
10.14.4 Anderson Advisors Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Anderson Advisors Recent Development
13.15 HRB Innovations
10.15.1 HRB Innovations Company Details
10.15.2 HRB Innovations Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 HRB Innovations Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Introduction
10.15.4 HRB Innovations Revenue in Bookkeeping Service Provider Services Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 HRB Innovations Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
