Global Blood Screening Market Growth Drivers And Marketable Price Till- 2026 | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter

Blood screening market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Blood screening market analysis report encompasses the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users. Also, the industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. The report forecasts the innovative applications of the product market on the basis of several estimations. The report also provides market price analysis and value chain features. The market research performed over here was provided for leading growth status, including developments, segmentation, landscape analysis, product types and applications. blood screening market document gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Enzo Biochem Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc. , BD , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc., among others.

Segmentation: Global Blood Screening Market

By Products & Services

(Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software & Services),

Technology

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Rapid Tests, Next-Generation Sequencing, Nucleic Acid Test, Western Blot Assay, Others),

Disease Type

(Oncology, Diabetes Mellitus, Cold & Flu, Cholesterol, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, HIV/AIDS, Others),

End User

(Diagnostic Centers, Blood Bank, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Drivers: Global Blood Screening Market

RISE IN THE DEMAND OF BLOOD DONATIONS AND BLOOD DONORS:

Blood transfusion is an essential component of the health care field. It helps in saving millions of lives every year in both cases of routine and emergency conditions. Below mentioned are some of the statistics for blood donation and blood donors:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, it was reported that 112.5 million blood donations were collected from worldwide in which approximately half of the blood was collected from developed countries.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, it was reported that in 1000 people, the blood donation rate was 32.1 from high-income countries, 14.9 in upper-middle-income countries, 7.8 in lower-middle-income countries and 4.6 in low-income countries.

According to Australia Red cross blood service, 606,000 donors are there in Australia which are in 1,000 locations such as collection centres for blood donation available.

Restraints:

LACK OF USING NAT TECHNLOGY IN EMERGING COUNTRIES

Nucleic acid amplification technology (NAT) is helpful in determining safety and efficiency of mini-pool testing for various health related problems such as hepatitis C virus (HCV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and other diseases.

In June 2014, a paper published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), NAT is one of the advanced techniques, highly sensitive and has issues of high cost related to an infrastructure facility, equipment, consumables lacking in technical expertise for developing countries.

In April 2018, article published by Indian Journal of Pathology and Microbiology, in India, 10 × 10^6 units of blood collected every year. If the whole collected blood is NAT tested then the country will experience an additional cost of 30 × 10^7. The 3 × 10^8 means 300 million US dollar which is a much higher amount for the developing country to afford.

HIGH COST OF TECHNOLOGY AND INSTRUMENTS

A blood screening is a process where blood is tested to detect particular disease in humans. This screening process is carried out in clinical diagnostics specifically for the detection of diseases such as HIV, infection and many other problems related to human health.

Several equipments used such as immunoassay analyzers, chemistry analyzers, assay kits, andhaematology analyzers for the detection of various blood screening process. Specialized analyzers are used to perform assays which are less commonly performed. Typically assay kits are used as standard lab equipments such as a spectrophotometer, and other equipments for ELISA process. Blood Screening Instruments have high cost and also requires maintenance after some period of time.

Merck KGaA (Germany) provides Acetate Colorimetric Assay Kit can be used for 100 colorimetric tests cost for USD 560.615 dollar which is costly to perform tests in laboratory in low income countries. This test is useful for detection of acetate in serum, plasma and animal tissues.

Opportunity: Global Blood Screening Market

INCREASING MICROBIOLOGY SCREENING & MULTIPLEXING

The screening of blood involves the process that ensures whether the blood collected from people are safe or not. Based on the results of the screening, collected blood units are released for clinical research purpose or discarded if it has some contamination of bacteria or viruses or any other. For performing such screening there are different assays that help in determining the proper result.

Further with advancement, many of the other techniques are introduced with high benefits helping the market to grow in the upcoming days. The techniques are microbial screening and multiplexing technology.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) provides microbial isolation and screening which include blood culture systems, clinical microbial identification, and microbiology specimen collection

In August 2015, Eurofins (France) launched accredited NGS tests useful for the identification of non-targeted microorganism. It helps in 16S rDNA screening for identifying the presence of microorganism communities in sample.

In July 2017, July 18, 2017–BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (U.S.) introduced new technologies which can automatically report and release negative urine cultures. This technology is transformed in the form of microbiology urine testing.

