GLOBAL BITCOIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY WALLETS MARKET 2020: INCREASING DEMAND, CURRENT TREND, FUTURE PROJECTIONS, GROWING WITH TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AND FORECAST ANALYSIS 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cryptocurency Exchanges

Web Wallets

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Personal Use

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BitGo

Coinbase

Velona

Electrum

B2Bx

DOBI Exchange

Binance

Ledger

Trezor

Mycelium

Exodus

BitLox

KeepKey

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cryptocurency Exchanges

2.2.2 Web Wallets

2.3 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Segment by Application

2.4.1 Personal Use

2.4.2 Large Enterprises

2.4.3 SMEs

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets by Players

3.1 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets by Regions

4.1 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets by Countries

7.2 Europe Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Forecast

10.1 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 BitGo

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Product Offered

11.1.3 BitGo Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 BitGo News

11.2 Coinbase

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Product Offered

11.2.3 Coinbase Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Coinbase News

11.3 Velona

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Product Offered

11.3.3 Velona Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Velona News

11.4 Electrum

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Product Offered

11.4.3 Electrum Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Electrum News

11.5 B2Bx

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Product Offered

11.5.3 B2Bx Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 B2Bx News

11.6 DOBI Exchange

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Product Offered

11.6.3 DOBI Exchange Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 DOBI Exchange News

11.7 Binance

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Product Offered

11.7.3 Binance Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Binance News

11.8 Ledger

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Product Offered

11.8.3 Ledger Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Ledger News

11.9 Trezor

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Product Offered

11.9.3 Trezor Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Trezor News

11.10 Mycelium

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Product Offered

11.10.3 Mycelium Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Wallets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Mycelium News

11.11 Exodus

11.12 BitLox

11.13 KeepKey

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

