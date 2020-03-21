GLOBAL BANKING AS A DIGITAL PLATFORM MARKET 2020 IN ASIA-PACIFIC – OVERVIEW, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH, TRENDS, IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS, SEGMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3161059

According to this study, over the next five years the Banking as a Digital Platform market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Banking as a Digital Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Banking as a Digital Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Banking as a Digital Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

PC

Mobile

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Urban FT

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

Digiliti Money

D3 Banking Technology

Alkami

Q2 eBanking

Finastra

SAP

Temenos

FIS Global

Fiserv

Oracle

Innofis

Mobilearth

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Banking as a Digital Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Banking as a Digital Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Banking as a Digital Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Banking as a Digital Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Banking as a Digital Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-banking-as-a-digital-platform-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Segment by Type

2.2.1 PC

2.2.2 Mobile

2.3 Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Banking as a Digital Platform Segment by Application

2.4.1 Retail Digital Banking

2.4.2 SME Digital Banking

2.4.3 Corporate Digital Banking

2.5 Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Banking as a Digital Platform by Players

3.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Banking as a Digital Platform by Regions

4.1 Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Banking as a Digital Platform by Countries

7.2 Europe Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Banking as a Digital Platform by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Forecast

10.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Urban FT

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered

11.1.3 Urban FT Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Urban FT News

11.2 Kony

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered

11.2.3 Kony Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Kony News

11.3 Backbase

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered

11.3.3 Backbase Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Backbase News

11.4 Technisys

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered

11.4.3 Technisys Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Technisys News

11.5 Infosys

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered

11.5.3 Infosys Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Infosys News

11.6 Digiliti Money

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered

11.6.3 Digiliti Money Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Digiliti Money News

11.7 D3 Banking Technology

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered

11.7.3 D3 Banking Technology Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 D3 Banking Technology News

11.8 Alkami

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered

11.8.3 Alkami Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Alkami News

11.9 Q2 eBanking

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered

11.9.3 Q2 eBanking Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Q2 eBanking News

11.10 Finastra

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered

11.10.3 Finastra Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Finastra News

11.11 SAP

11.12 Temenos

11.13 FIS Global

11.14 Fiserv

11.15 Oracle

11.16 Innofis

11.17 Mobilearth

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3161059

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

