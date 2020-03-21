GLOBAL BANKING AS A DIGITAL PLATFORM MARKET 2020 IN ASIA-PACIFIC – OVERVIEW, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH, TRENDS, IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS, SEGMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2025

GLOBAL BANKING AS A DIGITAL PLATFORM MARKET 2020 IN ASIA-PACIFIC – OVERVIEW, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH, TRENDS, IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS, SEGMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2025March 21, 2020
Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Banking as a Digital Platform market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Banking as a Digital Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Banking as a Digital Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Banking as a Digital Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
PC
Mobile
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Retail Digital Banking
SME Digital Banking
Corporate Digital Banking
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Urban FT
Kony
Backbase
Technisys
Infosys
Digiliti Money
D3 Banking Technology
Alkami
Q2 eBanking
Finastra
SAP
Temenos
FIS Global
Fiserv
Oracle
Innofis
Mobilearth
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Banking as a Digital Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Banking as a Digital Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Banking as a Digital Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Banking as a Digital Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Banking as a Digital Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Segment by Type
2.2.1 PC
2.2.2 Mobile
2.3 Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Banking as a Digital Platform Segment by Application
2.4.1 Retail Digital Banking
2.4.2 SME Digital Banking
2.4.3 Corporate Digital Banking
2.5 Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Banking as a Digital Platform by Players
3.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Banking as a Digital Platform by Regions
4.1 Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Banking as a Digital Platform by Countries
7.2 Europe Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Banking as a Digital Platform by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Forecast
10.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Urban FT
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.1.3 Urban FT Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Urban FT News
11.2 Kony
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.2.3 Kony Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Kony News
11.3 Backbase
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.3.3 Backbase Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Backbase News
11.4 Technisys
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.4.3 Technisys Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Technisys News
11.5 Infosys
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.5.3 Infosys Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Infosys News
11.6 Digiliti Money
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.6.3 Digiliti Money Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Digiliti Money News
11.7 D3 Banking Technology
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.7.3 D3 Banking Technology Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 D3 Banking Technology News
11.8 Alkami
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.8.3 Alkami Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Alkami News
11.9 Q2 eBanking
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.9.3 Q2 eBanking Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Q2 eBanking News
11.10 Finastra
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Banking as a Digital Platform Product Offered
11.10.3 Finastra Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Finastra News
11.11 SAP
11.12 Temenos
11.13 FIS Global
11.14 Fiserv
11.15 Oracle
11.16 Innofis
11.17 Mobilearth
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
