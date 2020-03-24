Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global bakery processing equipment market size was valued at USD 12.20 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. Growing demand for bakery products including bread, pizza crust, and cakes and pastries is projected to fuel the market. Rising demand for upgraded equipment is expected to further drive the growth. The manufacturers focus on technological advancements in bakery processing equipment to sustain the high competition. They use advanced technologies to develop unique and efficient machinery to capture greater market share.

U.S. is one of the leading markets for bakery processing equipment due to the presence of highly developed technology industries, skilled workforce, advanced processing capabilities, and growing R&D initiatives. Based on equipment, oven and proofers held the largest segment in the U.S. market. Molders and sheeters is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.38% in the region, from 2019 to 2025.

The market is also anticipated to witness significant growth opportunities in emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Central and South America, where the demand for frozen bakery products including frozen bread, frozen pizza crust, and frozen cakes and pastries is on the rise. Countries including India, China, Argentina, Brazil, and Australia are some of the potential markets for frozen bakery products, which in turn, is expected to propel the demand for bakery processing equipment over the forecast period.

The strong presence of regulatory bodies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in U.S. and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) in India, is expected to positively influence the market growth due to the rising focus on hygiene, quality, and technological advancements.

Equipment Insights

The ovens and proofers equipment held the dominant share of the bakery processing equipment market in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025. Ovens and proofers are largely used in the production of bakery products. Oven and proofers are used to heat the dough or the baking batter in controlled environment for the production of bread, cookies, muffins, and other bakery products. These equipment are manufactured in numerous shapes and sizes to meet customer requirement.

Molders and sheeters equipment segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2025. These types of machinery are used for producing bakery products of numerous shape and sizes. Dough sheeters are used to provide desired thickness to dough sheet, while dough molders are used for molding dough into desired shapes and sizes.

Mixers and blenders is the second largest equipment segment and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period. In 2025 the segment is expected to reach USD 5.95 billion with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025.

Application Insights of Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Bread application segment held the dominant market share of 35.11% in terms of revenue in 2018. The segment is expected to propel at a growth rate of 6.0% over the forecast period. However, its dominance is expected to be challenged by other application segments such as pizza crust and cakes and pastries.

Pizza crust application segment is expected to post the fastest CAGR during the forecast period and reach USD 1.85 billion by 2025. Increasing disposable income coupled with rising popularity of pizza is projected to boost the demand in the forthcoming years.

Cakes and pastries application segment was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2018. Factors, such as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and demand for ready-to-eat food is projected to positively impact the growth. Rising innovation in product offerings is expected to drive the market over the period of forecast.

Cookies and biscuits application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for healthy snacks and ready-to-eat products is one of the major factors anticipated to fuel the demand for bakery processing equipment in the segment.

Regional Insights of Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market and accounted for 35.72% of the overall market share in 2018. The region is expected to witness to the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Steadily rising consumption of bakery product owing to the rising population, growing disposable income, and rapid urbanization is projected to boost the regional growth.

North America is one of the mature markets and is projected to reach USD 2.91 billion by 2025. Rapid technological advancements is one of the ace factors propelling the regional growth. Strong R&D capabilities of the key market players in North America facilitate them to opt for industrial automation and offer automatic processing machinery for a wide range of applications.

Europe held the second largest market share in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. The government regulations and policies supporting the overall growth of food processing equipment industry is expected to favor bakery processing equipment industry in the region. Despite economic inflation, the region is expected to showcase significant growth in the forthcoming years.

North America and Europe dominate the overall market, however bakery processing machinery is mainly imported from China, India, and other Asian countries owing to the availability of both skilled labor and cost effective manufacturing operations in the region. China is expected to remain a major market owing to increasing popularity of processed food, rapid industrialization, and demand for consumer goods.

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Share Insights

The global market comprises both global as well as regional players that engage in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of equipment. Key players include Ali Group, Baker Perkins, Buhler, GEA Group, Middleby Corporation, Markel, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Heat and Control, Rheon Automatic Machinery, Anko Food Machine, Gemini Bakery Equipment, Allied Bakery Equipment, and Global Bakery Solutions, among others. The companies heavily invest in R&D activities and innovation centers to gain competitive edge. They also adopt strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions to reduce vulnerability to raw material price fluctuations and to diversify their product portfolios.

