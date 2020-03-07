Global Bakery Ingredients Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Bakery Ingredients Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bakery Ingredients market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Bakery Ingredients market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Bakery Ingredients market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Bakery Ingredients Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bakery Ingredients market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global bakery ingredients market is estimated to value of over US$ 6.8 Bn in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of value during forecast period 2019“2028. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global bakery ingredients market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The global bakery ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Bakery Ingredients Market: Introduction

Bakery ingredients are used to maintain softness, freshness, taste, and increase protein content in baked items and improve shelf life. These are considered as basic food ingredients for human nutrition and are available in multiple varieties in market. Bakery ingredients usually used are baking powder, baking soda, flour, butter, nuts, honey, eggs, fruits, yeasts, flavor enhancers, and color additives.

Global Bakery Ingredients Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of in-store bakeries, coupled with rising demand for fresh bakery products such as muffins, pancakes, crumpets, buns, rolls, scones, teacakes, croissants, bagels, etc. Demand for bakery ingredients in a range of end-use applications has been increasing at a significant rate, and some end-use applications include fast food restaurants and franchises, to name a few. In addition, growing awareness regarding health and wellness among an increasing number of consumers, and rapidly trending health-oriented regime is expected to fuel growth of the target market to significant extent over the forecast period.

Moreover, hectic lifestyle of individuals coupled with increasing demand for ready-to-eat food items, heat-and-eat, and frozen bakery products across the globe is expected to drive demand for bakery ingredients. Furthermore, increasing demand for cakes, pastries, and other bakery products during festive seasons and special occasions, especially in developed countries is expected to fuel growth of the target market to significant extent over the forecast period.

Increasing westernization trend and changing eating habits leading to high demand for bakery products and ready-to-eat food in developing countries can create revenue opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the global market. Therefore, strategic collaborations of bakery ingredients manufacturers with bakery product manufacturers are projected to create lucrative opportunities for players in the global market.

However, bakery product recalls have a negative impact on growth of bakery ingredients market as they are widely used in bakery products. In addition, regulations and statutes regarding use of flavors and additives are relatively stringent which is expected to restrain revenue growth of target market over the forecast period. For instance, the European Unions REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) and CLP (Classification, Labelling and Packaging) have issued regulations regarding bakery ingredients in order to harmonize the classification and labeling of substances and mixtures for safety assessments on human health, including workers, and the environment

Analysis by Type:

On the basis of type segmentation, the baking powder & mixes segment is expected to contribute major revenue share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The baking powder & mixes segment witnesses a CAGR over 6.3%. Increasing adoption of bakery ingredients, owing to its advantages such as flavors, high protein bakery products with low fat, no trans fats, and others are major factors expected drive revenue growth of the type segment over the forecast period.

Analysis by Application:

Among all the application segments, the biscuits & cookies segment accounts for highest share in terms of revenue in the global market. Adoption of bakery ingredients is increasing in biscuits & cookies owing to various advantages, growing awareness among consumers, changing lifestyle pattern, and others. These are major factors expected to drive revenue growth of the biscuits & cookies segment over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

The market in Europe is expected to witness highest growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of premium bakery products such as low-fat, low-calorie, sugar-free, mineral and vitamin-fortified breads and cakes, resulting in demand for emulsifier ingredients. For instance, in September 2018, Warburtons UKs largest bakery brand launched new Toastie made with sourdough that includes pockets, half loaf, white bread, and wholemeal with distinctive flavors for its customers in the UK. Moreover, well-established bakery products market, strong distribution channel, and wide range of products, coupled with increasing preference for bakery products during festivals and special occasions is expected to drive growth of the bakery ingredients market in Europe. Increasing focus on availability of bakery ingredients on E-commerce websites by manufactures, owing to growing preference and shift by consumers to purchase products online are among some other factors expected to fuel growth of the Europe market.

The North America market accounted for considerable share in terms of revenue in the global market. Changing lifestyle patterns coupled with rising preference for fast foods and other bakery food products among consumers, especially among the younger members of society, which in turn increase demand for bakery ingredients in households, restaurants, and other fast food suppliers and outlets. These are among some major factors expected to drive growth of the North America bakery ingredients market to a significant extent. Moreover, rising demand for high protein bakery products with low fat, no trans fats is another factor further expected to fuel growth of the North America bakery ingredients market over the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and hectic work culture resulting into changing food consumption patterns and rising preference for ready-to-eat, heat-and-eat meals and products, and fast foods is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. Rising demand for artisanal cakes, fondant cakes, cheesecakes and other bakery products among consumers in India, coupled with easy availability of bakery products, increasing numbers of cake and snack shops, outlets, and food courts, supermarkets, hypermarkets, etc. For instance, in July 2018, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., which is a Mexico-based company, acquired Mankattan Group one of the major players in the baking industry in China that produces and supplies sliced bread, cakes, buns and Yudane, and other baked products. This acquisition will aid in expanding the companys product portfolio and to cater to demand from customers in China.

The market in Latin America register a CAGR of over 5.0% in the global market over the forecast period. Growing demand for Latin-inspired flavored products such as Hispanic cakes and desserts among consumers in countries in the region is expected to create opportunities for bakery ingredients manufacturers in the country, and in turn is expected to drive revenue growth of the Latin America bakery ingredients market over the forecast period.

Global bakery ingredients market segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Emulsifiers

Leavening Agents

Enzymes

Baking Powder & mixes

Oils, Fats, and Shortenings

Starch

Colors & Flavors

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Biscuits & Cookies

Cakes & Pastries

Coating Batters

Others

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Bakery Ingredients Market

AAK AB

Kerry Group plc

LALLEMAND Inc.

Lesaffre et Compagnie, SA

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Royal DSM N.V.

Associated British Foods plc

Tate & Lyle PLC

DowDuPont Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company)

Key Insights Covered: Global Bakery Ingredients Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Bakery Ingredients industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Bakery Ingredients industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Bakery Ingredients industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Bakery Ingredients industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Bakery Ingredients industry.

Research Methodology: Global Bakery Ingredients Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

