Global Avionics Market 2020 Rapidly Grow in Future with Key Players Analysis (GE Aviation, L3 Technologies Inc., Garmin International, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Honeywell International Inc)| Forecast 2026

The Avionics Industry based on geographic classification is studied for industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, segment, top company analysis, outlook, manufacturing cost structure, capacity, supplier and forecast to 2026.

The Global Avionics Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2026. Growing modernization of airspace and technological developments in the field of communication and navigation systems are the major growth factors of global Avionics market.

Increasing investments by emerging economies in aircraft spending and rise in aircraft orders and deliveries are driving the overall Avionics market. Growth of the general aviation avionics retrofit market is in turn boosting the Avionics market.

Growing rate of cyberattacks and stringent regulatory policies can be considered as some of the restraining factors for the growth of Avionics market. However, growing commercialization of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is propelling the Avionics market growth.

North America is expected to have a significant share in the global Avionics market, owing to the direct presence of avionics component manufacturers in the region. With ADS-B and other equipment mandates looming, the retrofit segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market include GE Aviation, L3 Technologies Inc., Garmin International, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Others

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Avionics Market — Industry Outlook

4 Avionics Market Fit Outlook

5 Avionics Market Platform Outlook

6 Avionics Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

