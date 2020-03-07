Global Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Smart Seating Systems market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Automotive Smart Seating Systems market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Automotive Smart Seating Systems market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Smart Seating Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global automotive smart seating systems market is estimated to value US$ 20,938.1 million in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of over 9% in terms of value during forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global automotive smart seating systems market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global automotive smart seating systems market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global automotive smart seating systems market is segmented on the basis of end user and region.

Automotive smart seating systems are advanced systems that offer enhanced driving experience with added comfort and safety features. Smart seating systems automatically positions and monitors behavioural dynamics of the individual in the seat. Additionally, automotive smart seating systems have ability to measure driver’s vital information such as heart rate, stress level, breath rate, and also senses sign of fatigue or exhaustion.

Global Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market Dynamics:

Increasing disposable income and rising automotive sales are major key factors expected to drive demand for automotive smart seating systems in developed and developing economies. In addition, technological advancements, development of new and innovative systems with features such as smartphone integration, seat ventilation, and massage system are further propelling demand for automotive smart seating systems. Smart seating systems can alert a driver if the person is feeling tired or sleepy, which is another feature that is driving its popularity, especially among individuals who commute over long distances regularly.

Rising long distance travelling is another major factor driving growth of the global market. Long hours of travelling can lead to tiredness and fatigue in individuals which can be reduced to a certain level by use of smart seating systems. Increasing number of vehicles has led traffic congestion especially in metro cities, leading to increased commute time, and this has created demand for smart seats in order to provide reduced stress and comfort.

However, high cost of automotive smart seating systems and stringent government policies in various countries are key factors restraining growth of the global automotive smart seating systems market.

Global Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market Segments Analysis:

Market Analysis by End User:

Among all end user segments, OEM segment in the global automotive smart seating systems market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to presence of major OEMs such as Faurecia, Continental AG etc., in countries in this region, improving living standards, and increasing demand for luxury cars owing to increasing spending capacity and per capita income.

The OEM segment in the global automotive smart seating systems market is estimated to account for revenue share of over 70%, owing to better quality assurance, warranty, and proper integration of system with the automotive. Revenue year-on-year growth of the OEM segment is expected to increase steadily during the forecast period.

The OEM segment in the market in the Americas is the highest revenue contributor to the global market as compared to other regions. Smart seat belts are expected to be commercialized in Europe during the forecast period, which is expected to further aid growth of smart seating market in the Europe region.

Analysis by Region:

The global automotive smart seating systems market is witnessing strong growth owing to increasing adoption of safety features in vehicles, and rising demand for automotive across the globe, coupled with high disposable income. Asia Pacific is the largest market for automotive smart seating systems, owing to increasing government initiatives to promote road safety, coupled with high adoption rate of smart seating systems in vehicles being offered by prominent manufacturers. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, and register a CAGR of over 9%, which is moderately higher than that of other regions.

Americas market is anticipated to grow at a moderate growth rate, while demand for automotive smart seating system in Europe region is foreseen to expand at steady rate in near future. The market in developing countries in Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth for automotive smart seating system market. The growth in Asia Pacific region is driven by increasing demand for automotive smart seating system in countries such as China and India.

Americas market is anticipated to dominate the global automotive smart seating systems market and revenue year on year growth of the Americas market is expected to grow at moderate pace over the forecast period, as compared to that of markets in Europe regions. Dominance by Americas market is expected to continue over the forecast period, owing to higher demand from consumers in countries such as the US and Canada. Other factors include presence of leading automotive smart seating system manufacturers in these countries, and an increasing consumer base adopting automotive smart seating in countries in this region.

According to Autodata Corporation, the total number of vehicles sold in the U.S. for the year 2016 was 17.55 million units a substantial rise from 16.5 million units in 2014. Rising demand for automotive vehicles, and high disposable income in this region are major factors driving growth of the America automotive smart seating systems market. As seats in vehicles are considered as second most important aspect after structure, adoption of smart seating in cars by major manufacturers is a key opportunity for growth of the Americas automotive smart seating systems market.

In 2016, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global automotive smart seating systems market and expected to grow at steady rate over the forecast period. Increasing number of vehicles on road and increasing consumer preference towards automated seats instead of tradition ones are major factors driving the automotive smart seating systems market in the region.

Market Segmentation of Global Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market:

Segmentation by end-user:

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation by region:

The Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market

Faurecia

DURA Automotive Systems

Lear Corporation

Continental AG

Johnson Controls

Manga International, Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Smart Seating Systems industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Smart Seating Systems industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Smart Seating Systems industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Smart Seating Systems industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Automotive Smart Seating Systems industry.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Smart Seating Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

