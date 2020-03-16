Global Automotive Plastics Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report

The global Automotive Plastics market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Automotive Plastics market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Automotive Plastics market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Automotive Plastics market. The Automotive Plastics market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

covered in the report include:

OEMs

Aftermarket

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of vehicle type, and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next ten years. Vehicle type covered in the report include:

Passenger

Commercial

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of application type, and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next ten years. Application type covered in the report include:

Interior

Exterior

Under Bonnet

The section that follows analyses the market on the basis of material type, and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next ten years. Material types covered in the report include:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polycarbonates (PC)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Others (includes various plastics such as polyamide (PA), polyphenylene ether (PPE), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT))

The next section of the report analyses the market by region, and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next ten years. Regions covered in the report include:

Brazil

Russia

India

China

To calculate market size, the report considers average plastics components per vehicle across BRIC countries. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application, material type and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue as well as volume of plastics components. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of BRIC automobile (parent) market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the automotive plastics market.

As previously highlighted, the market for automotive plastics is split into various sub-categories based on region, material type and application. All these sub-segments/categories have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the BRIC automotive plastics market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of automotive plastics market by region, material type, channel type, vehicle type and application and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the BRIC automotive plastics market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & performance of automotive plastics, Future Market Insights developed market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, BRIC automotive plastics market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, presence in automotive plastics product portfolio and key differentiators. Few of the market players featured in the section include:

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Co.

Braskem

Reliance Industries Limited

Faurecia Pvt. Ltd.

Lear Corporation

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Bayer AG

The Automotive Plastics market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Automotive Plastics market.

Segmentation of the Automotive Plastics market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Automotive Plastics market players.

The Automotive Plastics market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Automotive Plastics for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Automotive Plastics ? At what rate has the global Automotive Plastics market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Automotive Plastics market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.