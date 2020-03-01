Global Automotive Internet of Things Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2025

The global Automotive Internet of Things market size was 25200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 165000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.5% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Automotive Internet of Things market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Automotive Internet of Things market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

IoT aids in converting large volume of data into meaningful and actionable knowledge and aids in increasing transportation efficiency, automotive safety etc. Rising demand for improving driver’s comfort, safety of passenger, and others has led to increasing adoption of IoT in the automotive sector.

Various application of IoT in automotive include intelligent transportation systems, self-driving (autonomous) cars, smart fleet management etc. and increasing demand for these has led to growth of the market.Increasing deaths due to automotive collisions is a factor for rising adoption of IoT in the automotive industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Apple, Inc

AT&T Inc

Audi AG

Cisco Systems, Inc

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Google Inc

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc

Thales Sa

Tomtom N.V

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

Market segment by Application, split into

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Automotive Internet of Things in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Internet of Things are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Internet of Things Manufacturers

Automotive Internet of Things Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Internet of Things Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Internet of Things market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

