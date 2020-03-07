Global Automotive Infotainment System Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Automotive Infotainment System Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Infotainment System market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Automotive Infotainment System market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Automotive Infotainment System market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Infotainment System Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Infotainment System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global automotive infotainment system market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 27 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4%. The global automotive infotainment system market is segmented on the basis of product type, fit type, application, and region.

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market: Introduction

Automotive infotainment system is installed in cars and are used for enhancing in-vehicle experience. It is used for information and entertainment applications such as vehicle diagnostics, navigation, etc. Automotive infotainment system contains keypads, touchscreen, audio and video interface, and other hardware and software in order to offer comfort and safety to driver in the journey. In-vehicle infotainment uses Bluetooth for controlling the system by physical control, touchscreen, or voice commands. Automotive infotainment system is also can be described as a heterogeneous software and hardware system which is deigned to provides information service and entertainment function to passengers and driver via interactions of various connected devices.

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market: Dynamics

Growing car production, coupled with increasing demand for vehicles, especially in developing countries are major factors driving growth of the global automotive infotainment system market. In addition, rising disposable income among individuals and increasing adoption of cars with advanced technological features are other factors expected to support growth of the global automotive infotainment system market to certain extent.

Furthermore, focus of governments on development of industrial sector especially automotive sector various countries is resulting into increasing number of subsidiaries and manufacturing factory location in these countries. Availability of low cost labor and abundance of raw material, especially in Asia Pacific is another factor expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, government regulations in countries for drivers safety and security is a factor propelling growth of the target market.

Moreover, rising awareness regarding connected cards among end user is a factor expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for in-car convenience, comfort connectivity through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, on demand music, online video steaming, and other services are factors expected to augment growth of the global market in the near future.

However, high cost associated with advanced technologies is expected to hamper growth of the target market. In addition, electronics account for significant share of total car cost anticipated to increase, owing to new developments and innovations in technology is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Increasing number of product recalls, due to faulty installed systems is a factor that could affect growth of the global market to certain extent.

Nevertheless, increasing adoption of vehicles with advanced technological features such as navigation system owing to safety concerns while driving and in-vehicle infotainment systems for its various features can create opportunities for the players in the target market.

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market Analysis, by Product Type

Currently, among the product types segments, the navigation unit segment accounts for major share in terms of revenue, and is expected to register high growth over the forecast period. The head-up display segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 12.3%, as it provides driver assistance system that ensures safety and comfort of driver. The display unit segment accounts for second highest share in terms of revenue in the near future. Display unit provides information regarding navigation, instrument cluster, phone calls, messages, and also driver assistance.

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market Analysis, by Fit Type

Among the fit type segments, the OEM segment accounts for major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The OEM segment is expected to register CAGR of over 11.4%, as they provide infotainment system with specific applications, build-in hard drive, digital music files, and information regarding engine, etc. is expected to support revenue growth of this segment in the global market. The aftermarket segment is also anticipated to witness high growth in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The passenger cars segment is expected to register CAGR of over 11.2%, owing to increasing demand for vehicles among individuals, coupled with rising disposable income are factors expected to support revenue growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market Analysis, by Region

Currently, the market in Asia Pacific accounts for significant share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing number of vehicles, coupled with increasing adoption on luxury cars in countries in this region are major factors driving growth of the automotive infotainment system market.

Market in Europe accounts for second-highest share in terms of revenue and is expected to register high growth in the near future. High demand for infotainment systems in passenger and commercial vehicles as it offers features wireless charging, voice command system, navigation system, etc. is a major factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing use of connected devices is resulting into increasing mobile data traffic is another factor expected to support growth of the automotive infotainment system market in Europe over the forecast period.

Market in North America is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing demand for infotainment systems in automotive sector is a factor supporting growth of the target market, especially in Canada and the US in this region. Additionally, increasing adoption of in-vehicle entertainment system and rising connectivity in electronic devices are factors anticipated to support growth of the automotive infotainment system market in North America market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing preference for luxury cars and customized vehicles among individuals are factors fueling growth of the target market.

Market in Latin America is expected to witness average growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Middle East & Africa. Increasing investment in automotive sector by international players is a factor expected to boost growth of the automotive infotainment system market Latin America region. In addition, increasing use of smartphones and availability of low cost data plants such as 4G services is another factor anticipated to support growth of the target market in this region. Increasing demand for vehicles and growing preference for vehicles with advanced technology is also a factor propelling growth of the automotive infotainment market in Latin America.

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market Segmentation:

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market Segmentation, by Product Type:

Audio Unit

Display Unit

Head-up Display

Navigation Unit

Communication Unit

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market Segmentation, by Fit Type:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market Segmentation, by Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Infotainment System Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Automotive Infotainment System Market

Continental AG

HARMAN International

Panasonic Corporation

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION.

Visteon Corporation.

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Airbiquity Inc.

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH.

Key Insights Covered: Global Automotive Infotainment System Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Infotainment System industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Infotainment System industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Infotainment System industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Infotainment System industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Automotive Infotainment System industry.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Infotainment System Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

