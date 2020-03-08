Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global automotive electronic control unit market was valued at US$ 34.7 Bn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of revenue over the forecast period 2018“2027. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global automotive electronic control unit market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global automotive electronic control unit market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global automotive electronic control unit market is segmented on the basis of application, sales channel, vehicle type, and region.

This ECU report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Automotive electronic control unit is a system which controls one or more electrical systems or components related to engines, ADAS, and infotainment systems in transport vehicle by using information received from installed sensors. ECU use inputs from vehicle sensors such as crankshaft and camshaft sensors.

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for advance functionalities in vehicle, growing automotive sector, and development of low-cost ECUs are some key factors expected to driving growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market over the forecast period. In addition, government regulations regarding passenger safety and rapidly increasing vehicle production are expected to fuel growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market. Furthermore, increasing individual preference towards luxury and hybrid vehicles, use of ECUs in antitheft systems, and demand for infotainment systems are expected support growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market in the near future.

However, increasing complexities in system is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the global automotive electronic control unit market is increasing preference towards smartphone connected to vehicle for helping driver through real time information about state of vehicle. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period by providing advanced ECU systems including easily connect smartphone feature.

Increasing adoption of ECUs hardware in electric and hybrid electric vehicles and increasing demand for advanced driver assistance features are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operated in the global automotive electronic control unit market during the forecast period.

Analysis by Application:

Among the application segments, the safety and security segment in the global automotive electronic control unit market has been estimated to account for majority revenue share, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The powertrain segment is expected to contribute second-largest share in the global automotive electronic control unit industry in terms of revenue.

Analysis by Sales Channel:

Among all the sales channel segments, OEM segment in the global automotive electronic control unit market has been estimated to account for majority revenue share, and is expected to register CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period.

Analysis by Vehicle Type:

Among all the vehicle type segments, passenger cars segment in the global automotive electronic control unit market has been estimated to account for majority revenue share, and is expected to register CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global automotive electronic control unit market in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR over 6.5% over the forecast period (2017“2027). The growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by growing automotive industries in various developing countries such as China, India, and Japan.

In addition, presence of various major manufacturers of automotive electronic control units in the countries in this region is a key factor expected to drive growth of the target market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, overall production of passenger vehicles in China was approximately 24,806,687 Units, and Units of commercial vehicles was approximately 4,208,747 in 2017.

Furthermore, increasing demand for electronic control units from the automotive sector is being rapidly driven by growing production of automobiles in countries in this region. For instance, according to Japan Automobile Manufacturing Association in 2016, investments in equipment used in the automobile manufacturing sector in the country was around US$ 134.8 Mn, and total number of passenger cars manufactured in 2015 was 7,830,722, which increased to 7,873,886 in 2016.

Increasing demand for electronic control units has from passenger and commercial automotive sectors and automobile manufacturers, owing to properties such as enhanced pressure, temperature, acceleration, and voltage controlling, and optimal vehicles performance, which are major factors expected to drive growth of the Europe market over the forecast period. In July 2018, the Continental Aktiengesellschaft, which is a Germany-based company launched ˜end-to-end cyber security and ˜over-the-air software update solutions with Argus Cyber Security (Argus) and Elektrobit (EB) connected into electronic components that are placed in vehicles such as telematics units, infotainment systems, gateways, and others. In addition, the company partnered with AI research group at the University of California, Berkeley for designing the speed up neural networks for cars of the future, and safety of AI systems.

Increasing demand for electronic control units from the automotive sector in the US and Canada is expected to drive growth of the automotive electronic control unit market in North America. In addition, automotive electronic control units have enhanced vehicle performance properties and are cost-effective, which is expected to result in increasing demand for these products for a wide range of passenger and commercial vehicles in this region. Furthermore, increasing presence of various major automotive manufacturers in countries in the region is another factor expected to drive growth of the target market in North America in the near future. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, overall production of passenger vehicles in the US was approximately 3,033,216 Units, and Units of commercial vehicles was approximately 8,156,769 in 2017.

Increasing demand for automobiles, owing to increasing population, rising income levels, and changing lifestyle of consumers is expected to boost production of automobiles in Latin America, and in turn drive growth of the Latin America automotive electronic control unit market over the forecast period. For instance, according to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers in 2016, around 3,597,462 automobiles were manufactured in Mexico, which was an increase by 0.9% as compared to 2015 volume

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by application:

Powertrain

Engine Control Unit

Powertrain Control Unit

Transmission Control Unit

Others

Entertainment

Safety and Security

ADAS/ADS

ABS control units

Airbag and Seatbelt Control System

Chassis electronics

Communication and Navigation

Segmentation by sales channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Segmentation by vehicle type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Autoliv Inc.

Takata Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Key Insights Covered: Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) industry.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580