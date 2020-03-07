Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Electric Water Pumps market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Automotive Electric Water Pumps market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Automotive Electric Water Pumps market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Electric Water Pumps market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market by Product Type (12V EWP and 24V EWP), by Application (Engine, Turbocharger, Battery and Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028. It offers a holistic view of the Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market was valued at US$ 912.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,725.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Electric water pumps operate on battery and motor power for cooling engines, which helps to minimize load on engines. Electric water pumps are part of a growing number of new generation vehicles, where demand for higher efficiency engines is on the rise. Apart from providing standard engine cooling, they reduce engine load and can be controlled by sensors to provide the necessary amount of coolant during operations. Certain new vehicles use up to three pumps for various systems including cabin heating, turbocharger and battery system cooling. Electric water pumps are essential for heavy engines, owing to their outstanding performance for cooling, as well as in aiding the smooth functioning of vehicles.

A major segment of passenger cars is still dependent on mechanical water pumps, which are attached with the drive via a belt, whereas electric water pump controls the cooling of the engine electronically. Working of electric water pumps is not dependent on the rotation speed of the engine, i.e., it does not require direct supply from the engine to operate the pump. Majority of light-duty and passenger vehicles use an electric pump to cool its turbocharged air. Electric water pumps utilize only 10% energy for its operation, as compared to mechanically operated water pumps. Some other advantages of electric water pumps over mechanical water pumps are lower emissions, elimination of engine heat sock, better management of engine temperature and greater longevity of the engine. Electric automotive water pumps are considered more effective in cooling than their predecessors and also help in reducing the radiator size in vehicles.

Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Significant growth of the automotive industry, particularly in developing economies, is expected to drive the growth of the Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market.

Increased focus of automotive OEMs towards providing enhanced technology for fuel efficiency in vehicles, while reducing the carbon footprint on the environment, is expected to increase the adoption of automotive electric water pumps.

However, automotive electric water pumps are comparatively more expensive than conventional mechanical water pumps, which is expected to hinder the growth of Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market, to a certain extent. Nonetheless, a significant demand for turbocharged engines in passenger, as well as commercial vehicles globally, provides lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of electric water pumps.

Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into 12V EWP and 24V EWP. The 12V EWP segment accounts for the majority share in this market, and the segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Engine, Turbocharger, Battery and Other Applications, in which the Turbocharger accounts for a majority share.

Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product Type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe accounts for a majority share in the Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The research report on the Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Robert Bosch Gmbh, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Behr Hella Service GmbH, Magna International Inc, GMB Corporation, Engineered Machined Products, Hitachi Ltd., Sanhua Holding Group Co. Ltd., etc

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

12V EWP

24V EWP

By Application

Engine

Turbocharger

Battery and Other Applications

Key Market Players included in the report:

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Continental AG

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Behr Hella Service GmbH

Magna International Inc

GMB Corporation

Engineered Machined Products

Hitachi Ltd.

Sanhua Holding Group Co. Ltd

Key Insights Covered: Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Electric Water Pumps industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Electric Water Pumps industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Electric Water Pumps industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Electric Water Pumps industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Automotive Electric Water Pumps industry.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Automotive Electric Water Pumps Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580