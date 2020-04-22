Global automotive catalyst market Business Intelligence Report | Umicore, BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, CATALER CORPORATION, Clariant,

The Automotive Catalyst report can be used by both established and new players in the automotive industry for complete understanding of the market. The report provides intelligent solutions to the complex business challenges and commences an effortless decision-making process. The scope of this market research report include industry research, customer insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. This market research report is a painstaking investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which covers several market dynamics.

Leading Players of global automotive catalyst market are Umicore, BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, CATALER CORPORATION, Clariant, CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc., Cummins Inc., Heraeus Holding, INTERKAT Catalyst GmbH, Tenneco Inc., IBIDEN, N.E. CHEMCAT, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, BOSAL, CRI Catalyst Company LP, Ecocat India Pvt. Ltd., Eberspächer, Klarius Products Ltd.

Global Automotive Catalyst Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.60 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 18.98 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for better vehicle efficiency is the major factor for the growth of this market.

To control the discharge of the hazardous gases in the vehicles, there is automotive catalyst which is used in the exhaust system. They usually stop the emission of gases like nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, carbon oxides and other gases which are harmful for the environment. There main purpose is to transform these harmful gases into the less noxious gases. Rhodium catalyst, palladium catalyst, and platinum catalyst are some of the most common type of the automotive catalyst. Growth in the automotive industry is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the automobile industry is driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for nanotechnology in catalytic converter is another important factor driving the growth of this market

High price of the automotive catalyst is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing manufacturing of electric vehicle is another factor restraining the market growth

Recent Industry Developments

In March 2018, Diversified Environmental Catalysts, Inc. announced that they have acquired PaceSetter Exhaust Systems. This acquisition will help the company to broaden their product portfolio by adding products like headers, exhaust systems, etc. The both company want to provide their customers with best services and product so that they can meet the requirement of the people.

In December 2017, Umicore announced that they have acquired Materia’s metathesis catalyst IP and business portfolio. This acquisition will help the Umicore to expand their catalyst technologies so that they can offer better services to their customers as they will be able to get access to the proprietary, patent-protected cutting-edge technology. It will also help the company to strengthen themselves in the market by providing wide service, product, and IP portfolio.

Key Segmentation of Automotive Catalyst Market

By Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicle

Heavy-Duty Vehicle

Motorcycle

Passenger Car

By Type

Platinum Catalysts

Palladium Catalysts

Rhodium Catalysts

By Engine Type

Gasoline (3-way, 4-way)

Diesel (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR))

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

