Global Automotive Airbag Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Automotive Airbag Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Airbag market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Automotive Airbag market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Automotive Airbag market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Airbag Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Airbag market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Automotive Airbag Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global automotive airbag market is estimated to value around US$ 19 Bn in 2017, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.5% in terms of value during forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global automotive airbag market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global automotive airbag market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global automotive airbag market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region.

Airbag is an automotive safety device made up of flexible fabric cushion, designed to inflate when a vehicle collides while driving. Primary function of automotive airbag is to cushion the passengers during a vehicle crash and to protect their body from striking the steering wheel, dashboard, or window.

Global Automotive Airbag Market Dynamics:

Enforcement of stringent safety regulation by government across globe is a major factor driving growth of the global automotive airbag market.

Governments of many countries have implemented road safety act for safety of individuals of their country. Increasing number of road accidents is a prime issue which essentially makes it important to implement these acts. In addition, major OEMs are initiating to provide preinstalled airbags in cars according to government regulations to provide safe and better driving experience to their customers.

According to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notification, airbags are mandatory standard safety feature for all new cars.

Moreover, various companies are providing aftermarket airbag system for preowned cars for providing safety, comfort, and to satisfy consumers inclination towards automotive safety products, which is further expected to drive growth of the global market.

In addition, increasing number of road accidents has led to rising demand for safety solutions, which is another factor driving growth of the global market. Moreover, availability of pre-fitted airbag safety systems in some luxury and premium vehicles are other factors driving growth of the global market.

However, high capital investment in plants and machinery, and high replacement cost of airbags are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global automotive airbags market. In addition, increasing number of airbags in vehicle may increases the weight of vehicle and it may affect the millage of the vehicle.

The current trend in the market is deployment of pedestrian airbags in vehicles, which protects the car from front and back, as well as the individual in other vehicle while collision or hit. This factor is expected to drive growth of the global market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Analysis by Product Type:

Among the product type segments, front airbag product type segment in the global automotive airbag market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9% over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of front airbag to protect head and upper body part in frontal crashes.

The side airbag product type segment in the global automotive airbag market is estimated to account for revenue share of over 20% in 2017, owing to high adoption of combiner in sports car for safe driving assistance. In addition, side airbags protect thorax and ribcage area, which are major factors expected to drive growth of the side airbag segment.

The curtain airbag product type segment in the global automotive airbag market is estimated to account for revenue share of over 18% in 2017, owing to increasing demand for micro card, which uses curtain airbags to provide protection to passengers neck.

Analysis by Sales Channel:

Among the sales channel segments, OEM segment is projected to register highest CAGR of over 9% over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for luxury cars with numerous preinstalled safety features.

Analysis by Vehicle Type:

Among the vehicle type segments, passenger cars segment is projected to register highest CAGR of over 9.5% during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in passenger cars in developed as well as in developing countries.

Analysis by Region:

Asia Pacific market accounted for highest market share of over 20% in 2017 in the global automotive airbag market in terms of revenue, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

The market in North America is estimated to grow at a second-highest CAGR of over 9%, owing to stringent government safety regulations, especially in the US. The market in Europe is expected to witness considerable growth owing to presence of major automakers in countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth, and is expected to register a CAGR over 9.5% over next 10 years, owing to increasing awareness regarding automotive safety systems, and increasing adoption of airbag system in mid-sized and passenger cars.

Growing urbanization and increasing per capita spending, demand for passenger cars is increasing which is expected to drive growth of the global automotive airbag market over the forecast period.

For instance, Government regulations in the US federal law since 1997, requires frontal airbags for both driver and front-seat passenger in all new vehicles sold in the US.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) introduced new safety regulation to keep passengers safe during rollover accident.

Installing side airbags in vehicles have rollover sensors or replace side windows with advanced safety glass. Vehicle manufactures are working on this safety system which is in developing stage and is expected to be available for vehicles with passenger safety standards by September 1, 2018.

Technological advancement in airbag such as airbag on two wheelers such as development of first motorcycle airbag system by Honda has helped to lessen severity of injuries caused by frontal collisions.

The market of front airbag is on the verge of saturation due to low sale of passenger vehicles and installation of new airbag systems such as side airbag, which is expected to fuel growth of the side airbag market in countries in North America.

NHTSA US Department of Transportation is expanding and accelerating the recall of Takata air bag inflators due to faulty products to protect American drivers and passengers. Adoption of counterfeit airbags is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the market in US and Canada.

Global automotive airbag market segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Front Airbag

Knee Airbag

Side Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Pedestrian Airbag

Segmentation by sales channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation by vehicle type:

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Automotive Airbag Market

Autoliv Inc.

Takata Corporation

DENSO CORPORATION

Robert Bosch GmbH

Daicel Corporation

TOYODA GOSEI Co.

Porcher Industries SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Key Safety Systems, Inc.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Key Insights Covered: Global Automotive Airbag Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Airbag industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Airbag industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Airbag industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Airbag industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Automotive Airbag industry.

Research Methodology: Global Automotive Airbag Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Automotive Airbag Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580