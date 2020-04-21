Global Automotive Air Fragrance Market Key Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players 2020-2025

Global Automotive Air Fragrance Market Key Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players 2020-2025April 21, 2020
The Automotive Air Fragrance is a perfume material that delivers pleasing and fresh aroma to a car and it surroundings. Car air freshener is principally utilized to remove unpleasant scent or annoying odor from a car. Pleasing aroma of an air freshener improves the driving experience of the motorist and benefits in maintaining his temperament pleased and keeping his concentration on road. These characteristics of a car air freshener, which helps in transformation of general fitness and temperament of the motorist has prepared it a widespread market product.
The global Automotive Air Fragrance market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Air Fragrance volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Air Fragrance market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Automotive Air Fragrance in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Air Fragrance manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Energizer (HandStands)
P&G
Little Trees
Yankee Candle
S.C.Johnson
Car-Freshner Corporation
Auto Expression
American Covers
ABRO Industries
Jenray Products
Chic Accessories
Carmate Manufacturing Co Ltd
Henkel AG & Co.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Vents & Clips
Gels & Cans
Sprays/Aerosols
Paper Car Air Fresheners
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
