Global Automatic Platform Screen Door Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Automatic Platform Screen Door Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automatic Platform Screen Door market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Automatic Platform Screen Door market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Automatic Platform Screen Door market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automatic Platform Screen Door Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automatic Platform Screen Door market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Automatic Platform Screen Door Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global automatic platform screen door market is estimated to value at approximately US$ 0.7 Bn in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global automatic platform screen door market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The global automatic platform screen door market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Automatic Platform Screen Door Market: Introduction

Platform screen doors also called as platform edge doors. Platform screen doors offer numerous advantages such as increased safety, comfort for passengers, and added aesthetic appeal.

Global Automatic Platform Screen Door Market Analysis, by Type

Among the type segments, the full-closed type segment is expected to contribute major revenue share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The full-closed type segment is expected to register steady growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Automatic Platform Screen Door Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the metro systems segment accounts for highest share in terms of revenue in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The metro systems segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Global Automatic Platform Screen Door Market Analysis, by Region

The Asia Pacific market accounted for significant share in terms of revenue in the global automatic platform screen door market in 2018. Increasing spending by governments of countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan in various infrastructure projects and initiatives in the near future is expected to drive revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period. China and India are estimated to be the most profitable markets owing to increasing demand for automatic platform screen doors, and increasing technological advancements in the transportation sector. Moreover, other factors such as energy saving, ease of operation, and security are factors significantly contributing to adoption of automatic platform screen door systems in countries in the region.

In addition, increasing initiatives by governments of countries in the region and private players for development and optimization of integrated transport systems between cities in order to enhance passenger experience and safety, and manage increasing passenger flow is also expected to support growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The North America market is expected to grow at moderate rate over the forecast period. Increasing demand for cars have resulted in US transit agencies slashing services in order to cut costs, and this has resulted in decreasing demand for viable alternatives such as buses and trains in the country to a certain extent.

In the US, the privately operated Las Vegas Monorail system is currently the only general-purpose rapid transit system in the US to use automatic platform screen doors. In addition, upcoming Honolulu Rail Transit projects are expected to become the first large-scale publicly run metro system in the US to feature automatic platform screen doors in late 2020.

Increasing demand of platform screen doors in automation of metro stations in order to offer safety and security to public is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the automatic platform screen door market in Europe. In addition, these doors can be used as fence to prevent people from falling onto the tracks is another key factor expected to augment growth of the automatic platform doors market. Automatic platform screen doors can be used to reduce the movement of air caused by emergency ventilation fans, which is one of the key factor driving growth of the automatic platform screen doors market in the region.

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as Brazil and Argentina, coupled with increasing government expenditure on development of transportation infrastructure are major factors expected to drive growth of the automatic platform screen door market in South America. Platform screen doors separate the tracks from the platforms, and this prevents accidental falls on the rail track. Increasing government initiatives for reliable and safe public and private transportation systems, coupled with increasing deployment of automatic platform screen door systems at metro stations is another factor expected to support growth of the market to certain extent.

Increasing developmental initiatives in the public transportation sector across various countries in the Middle East & Africa is expected to support market growth. Favorable regulations for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in countries in the Middle East and Africa is expected to present lucrative opportunities for players in the market to expand consumer base and revenue share.

Global Automatic Platform Screen Door Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Full-Closed Type

Semi-Closed Type

Half Height Type

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Metro Systems

Light Rail Vehicles

Open-air Tram Stations

Segmentation on the Basis of Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Automatic Platform Screen Door Market

Nabtesco Corporation

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Faiveley Transport S.A.)

China Fangda Group Co Ltd. (Fangda Intelligent Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.)

Nanjing Kangni Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd.

Sanwa Holdings Corporation (Horton Automatics Inc.)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (Stanley Access Technologies, LLC)

Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Manufacturing (Beijing) Co., Ltd.)

Shanghai Jiacheng Railway Transportation Safety System Co., Ltd.

KTK Group Co., Ltd.

Manusa Door Systems, S.L.U.

Key Insights Covered: Global Automatic Platform Screen Door Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automatic Platform Screen Door industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automatic Platform Screen Door industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automatic Platform Screen Door industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automatic Platform Screen Door industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Automatic Platform Screen Door industry.

Research Methodology: Global Automatic Platform Screen Door Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Table of Contents

